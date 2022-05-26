French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

All eyes will be on the legendary duo of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Day 6 of the 2022 French Open as third-round action gets underway in Paris on Friday.
Nadal will continue his quest for a record-extending 14th crown in Paris against 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp, who made the final in Munich earlier this month.
Defending champion Djokovic, meanwhile, faces World No. 195 Aljaz Bedene as he seeks a spot in the second week at the Parisian Major.
One of the biggest matches on the Day 6 schedule is the third-round clash between Next Gen stars Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda. The American was the last man to beat Alcaraz before the Spaniard went on to claim titles in Barcelona and Madrid. It remains to be seen if the sixth seed will avenge his Monte-Carlo loss in the pair's second meeting on clay this season.
Alexander Zverev, Amanda Anisimova, Victoria Azarenka, Belinda Bencic, and Leylah Fernandez are some of the other top players who will feature on Friday.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the 2022 French Open (showcourts only):
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Day session (Starts at 12 pm local time):
(14) Belinda Bencic vs (17) Leylah Fernandez
followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene
followed by: Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry
Not before 8.45 pm local time: (6) Carlos Alcaraz vs (27) Sebastian Korda
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):
(27) Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova
followed by: (18) Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi
followed by: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (26) Botic van de Zandschulp
followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):
(15) Diego Schwartzman vs (18) Grigor Dimitrov
followed by: (21) Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
followed by: (15) Victoria Azarenka vs (23) Jil Teichmann
followed by: (10) Cameron Norrie vs (21) Karen Khachanov
You can find the rest of the schedule here.
Where to watch French Open 2022?
Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open:
France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.
Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.
United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.
USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.
Canada - RDS, TSN.
Australia - Nine Network.
Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.
India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.
For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.
French Open 2022 - Match timings
The action commences on all showcourts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST) apart from Court Philippe-Chatrier, where the proceedings will start at 12 pm local time (3.30 pm IST).
In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows: