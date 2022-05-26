French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

All eyes will be on the legendary duo of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Day 6 of the 2022 French Open as third-round action gets underway in Paris on Friday.

Nadal will continue his quest for a record-extending 14th crown in Paris against 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp, who made the final in Munich earlier this month.

Defending champion Djokovic, meanwhile, faces World No. 195 Aljaz Bedene as he seeks a spot in the second week at the Parisian Major.

One of the biggest matches on the Day 6 schedule is the third-round clash between Next Gen stars Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda. The American was the last man to beat Alcaraz before the Spaniard went on to claim titles in Barcelona and Madrid. It remains to be seen if the sixth seed will avenge his Monte-Carlo loss in the pair's second meeting on clay this season.

Alexander Zverev, Amanda Anisimova, Victoria Azarenka, Belinda Bencic, and Leylah Fernandez are some of the other top players who will feature on Friday.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the 2022 French Open (showcourts only):

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session (Starts at 12 pm local time):

(14) Belinda Bencic vs (17) Leylah Fernandez

followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene

followed by: Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry

Not before 8.45 pm local time: (6) Carlos Alcaraz vs (27) Sebastian Korda

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

(27) Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova

followed by: (18) Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi

followed by: (5) Rafael Nadal vs (26) Botic van de Zandschulp

followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session (Starts at 11 am local time):

(15) Diego Schwartzman vs (18) Grigor Dimitrov

followed by: (21) Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

followed by: (15) Victoria Azarenka vs (23) Jil Teichmann

followed by: (10) Cameron Norrie vs (21) Karen Khachanov

You can find the rest of the schedule here.

Where to watch French Open 2022?

Here is the full list of channels where you can watch the French Open:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (all territories) - Eurosport.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Australia - Nine Network.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

India - Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all showcourts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST) apart from Court Philippe-Chatrier, where the proceedings will start at 12 pm local time (3.30 pm IST).

In the US, UK and Canada, the live broadcast timings are as follows:

Country Day Session start time USA and Canada 5 am EST, May 27, 2022 UK 9 am GMT, May 27, 2022

