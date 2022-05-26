French Open 2022: Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 27 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Sloane Stephens vs Diane Perry Preview

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 French Open

Unseeded American Sloane Stephens will take on local favourite Diane Parry in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

After a disappointing 2022 Australian Open to start off her season, Sloane Stephens won her first title in almost four years in Guadalajara, beating Marie Bouzkova in the final. It was the seventh title of the American's career.

Stephens, however, failed to build on that result in the clay swing and suffered a number of early exits. The 28-year-old couldn't progress further than the round of 64 at Charleston, Madrid and Rome.

wta @WTA 12 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 games







#RolandGarros 12 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 games @SloaneStephens kicks it into gear and takes out Cirstea, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0! 💥 12 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 games 💥🇺🇸 @SloaneStephens kicks it into gear and takes out Cirstea, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0!#RolandGarros https://t.co/LX00clyzUD

But she seems to have rediscovered her best from at the French Open. The 2017 US Open champion fought back from a set down in her first two matches to set up a clash with Parry.

Diane Parry, meanwhile, is in the midst of the best week of her career. The 19-year-old first ousted defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in three sets before easing past Colombian Camila Osorio to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Parry is no stranger to clay and has won a number of minor titles on the surface since the start of 2021.

Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry head-to-head

Stephens and Parry have never faced each other before, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Sloane Stephens -175 -6.5(+310) under 21.5(-120) Diane Parry +155 +6.5(-400) over 21.5(+110)

All odds are sourced from oddschecker.

Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry prediction

Since snapping her five-match losing streak in the first round of the French Open, Stephens has grown in confidence. She's timing the ball well and moving swiftly on the court.

The American is a defensive baseliner by nature and uses her speed and shot tolerance to wear her opponents down. As such, Parry might have a hard time hitting through Stephens.

The Frenchwoman has a beautiful one-handed backhand, but the other aspects of her game are not the greatest. Her serve can be put under pressure, especially if Stephens opts to step in and take the return early.

All things considered, the American should have enough in the tank to douse the challenge of the home favorite and advance to the last 16.

Pick: Stephens to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram