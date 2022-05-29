French Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 30 May 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action against Mikael Ymer

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had to work hard to reach the fourth round of the French Open. He had to sweat it out against Lorenzo Musetti in round one and then battle hard against Zdenek Kolar in the second round. He, however, had a relatively easy third round against Mikael Ymer.

The Greek's third-round victory was impressive. Tsitsipas dominated the baseline and served well. His backhand was still suspect but his service made sure he did not face much trouble. The fourth seed has not hit top form but has ground out results.

Tsitsipas won 80% of the points on his serve in his last win. The Greek player did not push very hard, probably due to fatigue.

He has impressed on clay this year but was outclassed by Novak Djokovic in Rome.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Stefanos Tsitsipas very dominant over Mikael Ymer, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.



"Lot of good rallies from my side. We have a long history with Mike, playing each other from the juniors ... I'd like to congratulate him for his efforts, he tried his best, he had a good run." Stefanos Tsitsipas very dominant over Mikael Ymer, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. "Lot of good rallies from my side. We have a long history with Mike, playing each other from the juniors ... I'd like to congratulate him for his efforts, he tried his best, he had a good run." https://t.co/OycAanRJko

Holger Rune plays a forehand at the French Open

Holger Rune is enjoying a great tournament in Paris. He is yet to drop a set this week. Rune will make his top 30 debut after the Grand Slam. The Danish player has impressed everyone with his tennis at Roland Garros.

Rune plays a holistic game. He serves and covers the court well. He has an aggressive style and attacks from tricky angles. His impressive display at the French Open has announced his arrival at the elite level.

Rune dominated Hugo Gaston in front of the French crowd. He blasted 38 winners during his win. Rune has been lucky with the draw so far. His biggest opponent till this point was Denis Shapovalov, who did not show up.

Tsitsipas will be a proper challenge and Rune will have to be in form to beat the Greek player. The Danish player has a strong backhand. If he can combine his backhand with a good serve and consistent forehand, he can trouble the fourth seed.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -500 -6.5(-130) 34.5 (-115) Holger Rune +340 +6.5 (+100) 34.5 (-120)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune prediction

This will be the first meeting between these two players. Stefanos Tsitsipas will need to serve consistently with Holger Rune set to attack boldly. The match promises to be an exciting and with both players will have a chance to win it.

Tsitsipas will depend on his forehand to dominate Rune. Rune will also need to serve well and defend resolutely. Rune would do well to target Tsitsipas's weak backhand. If Rune can withstand Tsitsipas's forehand and make him overhit, he might be able to cause an upset. It will indeed be a close affair.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

