French Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 23 May 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Italian Open.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas will commence his 2022 French Open campaign against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on Monday.

Tsitsipas has been in fine form in the lead-up to Roland Garros. He successfully defended his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters before reaching the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. The Greek lost to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Madrid Open, but went one step further in Rome.

Tsitsipas avenged his loss to Zverev by defeating him in the semifinals of the Italian Open, but fell short of winning the title. He lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Last year, he came agonizingly close to winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Tsitsipas led Djokovic by two sets in the final, but the Serb staged a fantastic turnaround to win the title. The Greek will be aiming to go all the way this time around.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Congratulations @steftsitsipas on a great tournament - you are a fantastic leader of this sport with a big future ahead. I’m honored to be a colleague. Congratulations @steftsitsipas on a great tournament - you are a fantastic leader of this sport with a big future ahead. I’m honored to be a colleague. https://t.co/mjYhWnqdKX

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Lorenzo Musetti started his clay season this year at the ATP 250 event in Marrakech, where he reached the quarterfinals. At the Monte-Carlo Masters, he made it to the third round, scoring a top 10 win by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime along the way before losing to Diego Schwartzman.

Musetti then competed at the Barcelona Open, but was defeated by Schwartzman in the third round yet again. At the Madrid Open, he booked his place in the main draw after coming through the qualifying rounds. After defeating Ilya Ivashka and Sebastian Korda, he retired halfway through his third-round contest against Alexander Zverev due to a leg injury.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



#RolandGarros Last year’s finalist @steftsitsipas will start his quest to go one step further in an opening meeting with Lorenzo Musetti Last year’s finalist @steftsitsipas will start his quest to go one step further in an opening meeting with Lorenzo Musetti#RolandGarros https://t.co/sOb6jdib0L

Musetti was then unable to compete at the Italian Open due to the same injury.

The Italian made it to the fourth round of the French Open last year. He led Djokovic by two sets for love, but retired in the fifth set due to injury. It remains his best result at a Grand Slam so far.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Musetti 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter in the semifinals of the 2021 Lyon Open in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -1200 +1.5 (-3000) Over 31.5 (-110) Lorenzo Musetti +650 -1.5 (+800) Under 31.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Both recorded their best results at a Grand Slam at last year's French Open, but one of them won't be able to do the same this time around.

Tsitsipas has recorded some stellar results on the red dirt so far and Musetti has been quite consistent as well, even if he hasn't matched the Greek's highs. The World No. 4 has a better serve, which will certainly help him in crucial moments.

Musetti's forehand is comparatively weaker and the more inconsistent wing, which Tsitsipas will target to elicit errors. Both players are quite comfortable on clay and as such, the surface won't offer an advantage to either player. Tsitsipas incorporates more variety in his game compared to the Italian. He isn't afraid to approach the net frequently or mix it up with a well-timed drop shot.

Tsitsipas' recent results have made him a title contender in Paris and despite facing a quality opponent early on, he's likely to start his campaign with a win.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

