French Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer.

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 28 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 French Open

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with World No. 95 Mikael Ymer in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Saturday.

Tsitsipas has been tested every step of the way in Paris so far. He started off with a gritty five-set win over Lorenzo Musetti and was pushed to the limit by qualifier Zdenek Kolar in the second round.

Tsitsipas commenced the match on a strong note, racing to a 4-1 lead and maintaining it to win the opening set. Kolar went up a break in the second, but the Greek leveled the score soon after. The World No. 4 then saved a couple of set points while serving at 5-6 to force a tie-break.

Tsitsipas needed three set points before finally clinching the tie-break. The third set was a closely fought affair, with Kolar eventually coming out on top in the tie-break. The fourth set was also stretched to a tie-break, with the Czech player leading 6-2 at one point.

Tsitsipas saved the first three set points with forehand winners. A couple of errors from Kolar brought up match point for the Greek at 7-6, which he lost due to an unforced error. Tsitsipas then hit an ace and drew out an error from his opponent to win 6-3, 7-6(8), 6-7(3), 7-6(7).

Mikael Ymer at the 2022 French Open

Mikael Ymer kicked off his French Open challenge with a straight-sets win over James Duckworth. Up against 29th seed Dan Evans, the Swede was made to work hard for his second-round win.

Ymer led comfortably throughout the first set, but faced some trouble while closing it out. He wasted five set points and had to save three break points before clinching the opener on his sixth opportunity. Evans took the second set to level the match.

Ymer was down 2-0 in the third, but won six games in a row to take the set. The Swede was on the backfoot in the fourth set as well, but ran off with the last five games to win the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

The duo have faced off thrice before, with Tsitsipas leading 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at this year's Australian Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -2500 +1.5 (-10000) Over 30.5 (-105) Mikael Ymer +875 -1.5 (+1050) Under 30.5 (-135)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

Tsitsipas's serve made all the difference in his second-round clash against Kolar. He hammered 25 aces and won 73% of his first serve points. The Greek served really well in the pressure moments and that helped the rest of his game to click as well. Ymer is quite an aggressive returner, so his serve will be put to the test.

Tsitsipas hit 67 winners and committed 43 unforced errors. Despite his opponent throwing everything he had at him, the Greek never lost focus. While his forehand did most of the damage, he displayed his touch with a few delicate volleys as well.

Ymer had a decent outing against Evans, but threw in eight double faults in the match. He has struggled in the past to maintain his level throughout the course of a five-set contest, often leading to his downfall.

After enduring two grueling matches, Tsitsipas faces an opponent against whom he hasn't dropped a set. He has won all three of their previous encounters handily, and is likely to do so once again.

Pick: Tsitsipas in three.

