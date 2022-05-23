French Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan

Tournament: French Open 2022

Date: May 23, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan preview

Victoria Azarenka will open her 2022 French Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Ana Bogdan on Monday.

Azarenka, the 15th seed, has not played a lot of matches on clay this season. She reached the third round at both Rome and Madrid -- beating claycourt specialists Tamara Zidansek and Camila Osorio -- but suffered tame losses to Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek.

Ana Bogdan at the 2021 French Open

Bogdan, meanwhile, is fresh off a semi-final run at a warm-up event in Paris. Unseeded at Trophee Lagardere, the Romanian took out second seed Magda Linette and eighth seed Magdalena Frech before being edged out by Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Bogdan reached the third round at the French Open last year, losing to Paula Badosa after holding a match point against the Spaniard.

Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Azarenka and Bogdan, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over Victoria Azarenka -300 -4.5 (-115) Over 20.5 (-110) Ana Bogdan +225 +4.5 (-115) Under 20.5 (-130)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan predcition

Azarenka is the favorite on paper

Given the gulf in rankings and level of experience, Azarenka will enter the contest as the favorite on paper. The 15th seed, however, still needs to be wary of the tenacious Ana Bogdan.

The Romanian showcased her claycourt prowess and incredible fighting skills in her match against Badosa last year, going toe-to-toe with the Spaniard from the baseline. She fired plenty of winners -- especially off her lethal backhand wing -- and will be looking to step out with an aggressive mindset on Monday as well.

One area Bogdan will need to work on is her second serve, especially against the quality of Azarenka's return.

Azarenka has not had the ideal build-up to this year's French Open and has especially struggled against power hitters. She will need to take her chances against an in-form opponent. A passive approach will only allow Bogdan time to settle and she definitely possesses the weapons needed to punish the Belarusian for any let-up.

Pick: Ana Bogdan to win in three sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala