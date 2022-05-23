French Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (15) Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan
Tournament: French Open 2022
Date: May 23, 2022
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €21,256,800
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten
Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan preview
Victoria Azarenka will open her 2022 French Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Ana Bogdan on Monday.
Azarenka, the 15th seed, has not played a lot of matches on clay this season. She reached the third round at both Rome and Madrid -- beating claycourt specialists Tamara Zidansek and Camila Osorio -- but suffered tame losses to Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek.
Bogdan, meanwhile, is fresh off a semi-final run at a warm-up event in Paris. Unseeded at Trophee Lagardere, the Romanian took out second seed Magda Linette and eighth seed Magdalena Frech before being edged out by Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Bogdan reached the third round at the French Open last year, losing to Paula Badosa after holding a match point against the Spaniard.
Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head
This is set to be the first career meeting between Azarenka and Bogdan, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Victoria Azarenka vs Ana Bogdan predcition
Given the gulf in rankings and level of experience, Azarenka will enter the contest as the favorite on paper. The 15th seed, however, still needs to be wary of the tenacious Ana Bogdan.
The Romanian showcased her claycourt prowess and incredible fighting skills in her match against Badosa last year, going toe-to-toe with the Spaniard from the baseline. She fired plenty of winners -- especially off her lethal backhand wing -- and will be looking to step out with an aggressive mindset on Monday as well.
One area Bogdan will need to work on is her second serve, especially against the quality of Azarenka's return.
Azarenka has not had the ideal build-up to this year's French Open and has especially struggled against power hitters. She will need to take her chances against an in-form opponent. A passive approach will only allow Bogdan time to settle and she definitely possesses the weapons needed to punish the Belarusian for any let-up.
Pick: Ana Bogdan to win in three sets