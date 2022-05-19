French Open 2022: Women's singles power rankings

With high-octane tennis at warm-up events leading up to Paris coming to an end, the focus now shifts to the 2022 French Open. A number of top players have already begun arriving at Roland Garros, which will host the Grand Slam from May 22 to June 5.

Leading the women's field this year is top seed and 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, along with defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. However, a slew of other in-form players like Ons Jabeur and Simona Halep will be looking to make an impact on the big stage.

Note: The following formula was used to calculate the power rankings for this year's French Open: (1x points earned in the 2022 European clay swing + 0.75x points earned in the 2021 European clay swing + 0.5x points earned in the 2020 European clay swing).

Only points earned by reaching the quarterfinals or further in a tournament count towards the rankings. This was done to avoid giving undue advantage to seeded players who received early-round byes in the WTA 250 and 500 tournaments.

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

One of the most in-form players on tour right now, Jessica Pegula will definitely be one of the names to watch out for at the French Open this year.

Pegula has given ample evidence of her claycourt prowess with her run to the final in Madrid -- where she lost to Ons Jabeur -- and a quarterfinal run in Rome last year. She reached the third round at Roland Garros last year, but comes into the tournament this year with a much-improved seeding and a confidence boost from recent performances.

Coco Gauff at the 2021 French Open.

Having reached the quarterfinals in Paris last year, American teenager Coco Gauff could stage another deep run at the French Open this year. The youngster had an especially strong claycourt season in 2021, reaching the last four in Rome in addition to her run in Paris.

While she might not have had the same degree of success on claycourt this year, she has the ability and game to beat top players. Her forehand -- which has a slightly bigger backswing -- works well for her on the slower claycourt. If Gauff can fine-tune her backswing and serve, she could pose a big threat in her section of the draw.

Roland-Garros



Just call her Coco.



#RolandGarros A rising star. A prodigy. A teen queen.Just call her Coco. A rising star. A prodigy. A teen queen.Just call her Coco.#RolandGarros https://t.co/V8XNEH7X5g

#6 Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Plikova at the 2021 Italian Open.

Karolina Pliskova has not always played her best tennis in Paris. She has, however, had plenty of success during the European clay swing outside of the Grand Slam.

A finalist in Rome twice in a row -- 2020 and 2021 -- Pliskova knows what it takes to play well on the surface. While she has not played very well in this European clay swing, she possesses the weapons needed to turn any matchup on its head.

Currently playing in Strasbourg, the top seed is through to the quarterfinals and faces Maryna Zanevska for a spot in the last four.

Badosa at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

World No. 3 Paula Badosa had her breakthrough season in 2021 and it all clicked for the Spaniard during the European clay swing.

The Spaniard beat Ashleigh Barty on the green clay in Charleston before reaching her maiden WTA 1000 semifinal in Madrid next. She went on to lift a first career title in Serbia and followed that up with a quarterfinal finish at the French Open.

While her 2022 results, especially on claycourt will pale in comparison, she has cemented herself as a top player and contender for the title in Paris.

Aryna Sabalenks at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open.

Aryna Sabalenka lifted her first and only WTA 1000 claycourt title in Madrid last year, beating former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the summit clash.

Consecutive finals in Stuttgart in 2021-22 and a semifinal in Rome last week are testament enough to just what the big-hitting Belarusian is capable of. The 24-year-old has never made it past the third round and will look to have a deep run at Roland Garros this year.

#3 Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2021 French Open.

Barbora Krejcikova was an unlikely Grand Slam champion, going all the way in the Paris Major last year as an unseeded player. She beat the likes of Gauff, Anastassia Pavlyuchenkova, Maria Sakkari and Elina Svitolina enroute to her spectacular triumph.

The win in Paris, along with a title-winning run in Strasbourg last year, was enough to secure her third spot in this year's power rankings. However, the Czech player hasn't played on tour since Qatar in February, and it remains unclear if she will be able to defend her title.

#2 Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Ons Jabeur has the highest number of match wins on clay with 17 victories to her name. The only players to have beaten her on the red dirt this year are Iga Swiatek, Belinda Bencic and Paula Badosa.

The last few weeks have seen Jabeur reach three finals -- Charleston, Madrid and Rome -- and lift her first WTA 1000 crown at the Madrid Open. Needless to say, the Tunisian trailblazer will be one of the favorites for the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup this year.

#1 Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2020 French Open.

For the second year running, Iga Swiatek will be the woman to beat at the French Open. The 2020 champion cemented her status as the player to beat over the last few months by claiming the World No. 1 ranking and winning five titles and 28 matches on the trot.

She won two titles on clay this season in Stuttgart and successfully defended her title in Rome. Points from her 2020 French Open win and quarterfinal finish last year have once again put her far ahead of the others on the power rankings list.

Honourable mentions

The 2020 and 2021 French Open semifinalists Petra Kvitova and Maria Sakkari, 2018 Roland Garros champion Simona Halep and in-form players Jil Teichmann and Daria Kasatkina. These players could spring up a surprise or two if their performances on claycourt in the last three years are any indicator.

