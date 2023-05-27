French Open 2023: Alex de Minaur vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Alex de Minaur vs Ilya Ivashka

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Alex de Minaur vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Five Alex De Minaur

Eighteenth seed Alex de Minuar will take on Ilya Ivashka in the first round of the 2023 French Open on Monday.

The Australian has had a decent season so far, chalking up 15 wins from 25 matches and a title-winning run at the Acapulco Open. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and followed it up with quarterfinal runs in Marseille and Rotterdam.

The 24-year-old will be entering Paris on the back of a last eight finsh at the Barcelona Open and early exits at the Madrid Masters and Italian Open. Most recently, Hungarian tennis professional Martin Fuscovics outfoxed him in straight sets during their opening encounter in Rome.

De Minaur will be looking to make amends instantly and find his best form ahead of the claycourt Major.

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Two Ilya Ivashka

Ilya Ivashka, on the other hand, has garnered eight wins from 21 matches and a third round finish at the Indian Wells Masters so far in 2023. He outclassed the likes of Roman Safiullin and Botic Van De Zandschulp before bowing out to former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in a tough three set encounter.

The Belarusian also reached the quarterfinals most recently at the Geneva Open, defeating the likes of Guido Pella and Adrian Mannarino before coming up short against World No. 9 Taylor Fritz. Nevertheless, he'll be entering Paris on the back of a good run of form on the claycourts.

Alex de Minaur vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

Alex de Minaur leads the head-to-head against Ivashka 1-0. He defeated the Belarusian at the 2022 Atlanta Open in a thrilling three-set encounter.

Alex de Minaur vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Alex De Minaur vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

The first-round match between Alex de Minaur and Ilya Ivashka at the 2023 French Open promises to be an exciting showdown. Both players have shown glimpses of their potential and have had decent seasons leading up to this tournament.

De Minaur, the 18th seed, has had a solid year so far with notable victories and a title at the Acapulco Open. His strengths lie in his speed, agility, and relentless baseline game. The Australian has the ability to retrieve seemingly impossible shots and turn defense into offense, which always makes him a tough competitor. However, his recent early exits at the Madrid Open and Italian Open might have affected his confidence coming into the French Open.

On the other hand, Ilya Ivashka has displayed some promising performances on clay. Ivashka possesses a powerful serve and aggressive groundstrokes that can trouble any of his opponents. He will be aiming to continue his momentum on the clay and exploit De Minaur's vulnerabilities.

Considering their current form and playing styles, De Minaur enters the match as a slight favorite. His defensive skills and ability to counterpunch could neutralize Ivashka's aggressive game. However, Ivashka's firepower and the unpredictability on clay courts make him a dangerous opponent.

Ultimately, the outcome of this match will depend on who can dictate play and impose their game plan more effectively. The Aussie has improved his game significantly in the last few months, but has struggled to perform well at the French Open over the years.

He will be determined to have his say this time around, but if Ivashka starts well and keeps his focus throughout the tie he could cause the Australain a lot of problems and score an upset in the first round clash.

Pick: Ivashka to win in four sets

