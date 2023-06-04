French Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Alexander Zverev vs (28) Grigor Dimitrov.

Date: June 5, 2023.

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 French Open.

Top 30 players Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov are set for a fourth round showdown at the 2023 French Open on Monday.

Zverev ousted Lloyd Harris and Alex Molcan to reach the third round, where he was up against World No. 12 Frances Tiafoe. The German started off on a decent note, but his opponent swept the last four games of the first set to take it.

The second set was more competitive, with Zverev eventually clinching it via a tie-break. He steamrolled Tiafoe in the third set, dropping just one game en route to claiming it. The two went toe-to-toe in the fourth set, but the German gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to win the match 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Dimitrov knocked out Timothy Skatov and Emil Ruusuvuori to make it to the third round, where he faced Daniel Altmaier. The Bulgarian led 4-1 in the first set, but his opponent fought back to level the score.

Dimitrov then broke the German's serve in the 10th game of the set to clinch it. He secured a break of serve at the start of the second set and held on to the advantage until the end of the set to bag it. The third set was more one-sided, with the Bulgarian handing out a breadstick to win the match 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Zverev leads Dimitrov 3-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Paris Masters in three sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Alexander Zverev -210 +1.5 (-400) Grigor Dimitrov +160 -1.5 (+260)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 French Open.

Dimitrov has been in fine form all week and hasn't dropped a set to reach this stage. He won 75% of his first serve points in the previous round, while hitting 30 winners and committing 23 unforced errors.

Zverev suffered a horrific ankle injury at last year's French Open. He has been slowly gathering momentum and now, a year following the injury, seems to be on track for another deep run in Paris.

Zverev's serve worked quite well in the last round, though his count of 13 aces was rivaled by the 10 double faults he threw in. His unforced error count was slightly higher than the number of winners he produced. The German's defensive brand of tennis will be put to the test against Dimitrov.

Zverev will be feeling confident of his chances given his winning record against the Bulgarian. While the latter is a skilled shotmaker, he hasn't been able to get through his younger opponent's defenses. Expect the German to continue his run at the French Open.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.

