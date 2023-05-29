French Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris

Date: Tuesday, May 30

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris preview

Zverev opens his Roland Garros campaign on Tuesday.

Twenty-second seed Alexander Zverev will open his French Open campaign against Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

Zverev, ranked 27 in the world, has had an underwhelming 16-14 start to the season but has done decently during the claycourt swing. The 26-year-old made the Round of 16 at all four tournaments he has played - including a semi-final appearance at his last stop in Geneva. That marked only his second semi-final of the season, having also made the last four in Dubai.

Zverev has an impressive 23-7 record at Roland Garros, where he has reached the second week in all five appearances, except on his debut in 2017. He made the last four in 2023, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal, where he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the 294th-ranked Lloyd Harris has won only one of his three matches this year. That lone win came at the Australian Open at the start of the year. He has mostly played on the Challenger Tour in 2023, reaching the final at Nonthaburi 1 final, and the last four at Nonthaburi 2 and Tenerife 2.

He has a 3-4 record at Roland Garros, losing in the first round last year, having made his main draw debut in 2019.

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Zverev has won all three of his matches against Harris. Their last meeting was in the 2021 US Open quarter-finals. This will be their first clash on clay.

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Lloyd Harris

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Lloyd Harris has won only once this year.

Both Alexander Zverev and Lloyd Harris are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles - big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Zverev takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay. The German has been a solid performer on red dirt, going 116-47, and winning six titles. Harris, meanwhile, is only 6-18 on the surface and is likely to struggle against the higher-ranked Zverev.

Considering the same, Zverev should cross the first-round hurdle at Roland Garros for the sixth straight year.

Pick: Zverev in straight sets

