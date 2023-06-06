French Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Date: Wednesday, June 7.

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Zverev is through to the last eight.

Twenty-second seed Alexander Zverev will take on the unseeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry for a place in the French Open semifinals.

World No. 27 Zverev made short work of Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round after going four sets in the previous round against Frances Tiafoe. The German started strongly, pocketing the opener for the loss of just one game.

However, Dimitrov came roaring back into the contest, breaking his German opponent, before Zverev regrouped to take a commanding two-set lead. It was then the 2022 semifinalist's turn to relinquish a break after leading 3-0 in the third.

Nevertheless, he refocussed on the task at hand to reach his fifth Roland Garros quarterfinal in six years with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win. Zverev is now 20-14 on the season and 27-7 at the claycourt Major.

Meanwhile, 49th-ranked Etcheverry saved a set point to pocket a tightly contested opener against Yoshihito Nishioka in a tiebreak. The Japanese's challenge faded in the next two sets and he won only one game as Etcheverry improved to 19-12 in 2023 and 5-5 in Grand Slams, including 4-1 at Roland Garros.

The Argentine dished out an impressive display, blasting 37 winners and 12 aces to ease into his first Major quarterfinal. Etcheverry notably downed 18th seed Alex de Minaur and 15th seed Borna Coric in the two previous rounds prior to facing Nishioka.

Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

The two players have never met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Tomas Martin Etcheverry is having a great week.

Both Zverev and Etcheverry are quintessentially baseliners, but the German stands out thanks to his big serves, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

Both players tend to play some of their best tennis on clay, but Zverev has superior experience, consistency and pedigree. The German is 120-47 on the surface, winning six titles, while Etcheverry is only 19-17.

Quite impressively, though, the Argentine is yet to drop a set in four rounds, while his upcoming opponent has conceded one. Nevertheless, considering the gulf in experience at the business end of Slams, Zverev should take a hard-fought win in this match.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in four sets.

