French Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Corentin Moutet

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Rublev is into the second round.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev takes on Frenchman Corentin Moutet for a place in the French Open third round.

World No. 7 Rublev - a two-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist - opened his campaign for a maiden Grand Slam title by beating Laslo Djere. The 25-year-old made a brisk start, dropping just one game in the opener, before Djere fought back to take the second.

Down an early break in the third, Rublev reasserted his control on proceedings to improve to 26-11 on the season. He's now 9-4 at Roland Garros, having lost to Marin Cilic in a fifth set tiebreak in the quarterfinals last year.

The Russian is having an impressive claycourt swing, winning his first Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo and reaching the inaugural Banja Luka final. He also made the fourth round in Madrid and Rome.

Meanwhile, the 61st-ranked Moutet won for only the second time in six matches this year when he saw off compatriot Arthur Cazaux in four sets. The 24-year-old's only other win in 2023 came against Yibing Wu in the first round of the Australian Open.

Moutet is now 5-5 at Roland Garros, having made the second round last year (lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal) and the third round in 2019.

Andrey Rublev vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Rublev won his lone meeting with Moutet in straight sets in the Doha final three years ago. This will be the pair's first clash on clay.

Andrey Rublev vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Corentin Moutet

The odds will be updated when they release.

Andrey Rublev vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Moutet has won only twice this year.

Both Rublev and Moutet look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there. Rublev is a big server, powerful hitter off either flank, and moves well, while Moutet has more modest attributes.

Moreover, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on clay. The reigning Monte-Carlo champion is 61-32 on the surface, winning four titles, while Moutet is only 16-28.

Having blasted 37 winners in his opener, Rublev is 13-3 on clay in 2023 and looking good to make another deep run at Roland Garros. He should take his first meeting on clay against Moutet, who hasn't played much this year.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets

