French Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: Friday, June 2

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Rublev is into the third round.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the 2023 French Open third round on Friday.

In the second round, World No. 7 Rublev made a confident start against Corentin Moutet, taking the first two sets for the loss of just five games. However, the Frenchman fought back well, taking the third set 6-3 to reduce the deficit.

Up a break in the fourth, Moutet looked on course to take the match to a decider, but Rublev had other ideas, completing a near three-hour victory to improve to 27-11 on the season and 10-4 at Roland Garros.

Key to Rublev's win was his efficiency on the return, converting five of 14 break points to improve to 2-0 against Moutet. The reigning Monte-Carlo champion is now 14-3 on European clay in 2023, having also reached the Banja Luka final.

Meanwhile, the 48th-ranked Sonego saw off Frenchman Ugo Humbert in straight sets to seal his place in the Round of 32. He's now 14-13 on the season and 7-4 at Roland Garros, where he reached the third round last year and the fourth round in 2020.

The Italian is now 6-4 on European clay this season, coming off a third-round run in Rome a week ago.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

The pair have split their two previous meetings - with Sonego beating Rublev in their only claycourt clash in the Rome quarterfinals two years ago.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Lorenzo Sonego

The odds will be updated when they release.

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Sonego is looking to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Both Rublev and Sonego are quintessential baseliners and have pretty similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well, but Rublev is the more hard-hitting of the two.

The Russian also takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree on clay, where he's 62-32 and has won four titles. Meanwhile, Sonego has more modest attributes and is 44-42 on the surface, winning one title.

Considering the above factors, Rublev should take the win.

Pick Rublev in four sets

