French Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Date: Friday, June 2

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round of the 2023 French Open on Friday, June 2.

Sabalenka has made an outstanding start to the season so far. The Belarusian has registered 31 wins from 36 matches, including title-winning runs at the Adelaide International, Australian Open, and the Madrid Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Indian Wells and the Stuttgart Open.

Sabalenka wasted no time in making her mark at the French Open, swiftly dispatching Marta Kostyuk in the first round. The 25-year-old carried her momentum into the second round and proved to be too much for Irina Shymanovich, outclassing the wildcard entrant in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

On the other hand, Kamila Rakhimova has had a promising start to her 2023 season, with 20 victories out of 36 matches under her belt. The Russian showcased her potential by clinching the title at the Guanajuato Open and making it to the semi-finals of the WTA Copa Colsanitas in Bogota.

Rakhimova has been brilliant at the claycourt Major so far and is through to the third round in Paris for the first time in her career. The 21-year-old began her campaign with a potent win over Sara Bejlek and then outclassed Polish tennis professional Magdalena Frech in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sabalenka and Rakhimova is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova prediction

The third-round showdown between Aryna Sabalenka and Kamilla Rakhimova promises to be an intriguing clash of contrasting styles. The Belarusian's relentless power and attacking mindset make her a fearsome competitor, while Rakhimova's consistency and intelligent shot-making might provide her with a tactical edge.

It will be fascinating to see how these two players adapt to the clay surface and exploit the opportunities presented during the match.

Sabalenka, the second seed, has been in sensational form this season. Her relentless baseline strokes and thunderous serves make her a formidable opponent. She'll be looking to assert her dominance from the word go and aim to overpower Rakhimova and maintain her impressive run at the tournament.

Rakhimova, a rising star in the tennis world, has exhibited tremendous potential on the clay surface. Her game is characterized by her consistency, court coverage, and strategic shot placement. She'll need to utilize her strong defensive skills, intelligent shot selection, and ability to generate angles to challenge Sabalenka's power and disrupt her rhythm.

While the head-to-head stands at 0-0, this encounter promises an interesting battle between Sabalenka's explosive offense and Rakhimova's tactical finesse. The outcome of this clash will likely be determined by who can impose their game plan effectively and adapt to the challenges presented by their opponent's strengths.

Sabalenka will be the clear favorite to book her ticket to the fourth round. However, Rakhimova can pose a challenge if she finds a solution to counter her opponent's game plan and takes her chances early on.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets

