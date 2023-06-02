French Open 2023: Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko

Date: Saturday, June 3

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko preview

2023 French Open - Day Five

Former World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu will square off against Lesia Tsurenko in the third round of the 2023 French Open.

The Canadian has had an encouraging season so far, amassing 11 wins from 20 matches and a semifinal run at the Thailand Open. She also reached the fourth round at the WTA 1000 Miami Open before suffering an ill-fated ankle injury during her match against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 22-year-old returned to the women's tour at the Madrid Open and also participated at the Italian Open. She suffered early exits in both claycourt events but earned some valubale game time ahead of her showdown in Paris. Andreescu began her campaign at Roland Garros with a brilliant comeback win over veteran Victoria Azarenka and followed it up with another excellent performance against Emma Navarro. The World No. 42 outclassed the American Navarro in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

2023 French Open - Day Five Lesia Tsurenko

Lesia Tsurenko, on the other hand, has also made a determined start to the new 2023 season, chalking up 27 wins from 35 matches and a runner-up finish at the Thailand Open. She also reached the semifinals at the W60 Canberra.

The Ukranian entered the French Open on the back of a decent thrid round finish at the Italian Open. She began her campaign with a stunning win over 2021 champion Barbora Krejcikova and then eased past Lauren Davis in the second round. Tsurenko led the match 6-3, 1-0 against Davis, when the latter was forced to retire due to an injury.

Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko head-to-head

Tsurenko leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Andreescu. The Canadian was forced to retire from their matches both times. Tsurenko's wins against Andreescu came at the 2018 Federations Cup and the 2023 Thailand Open.

Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko odds

Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko prediction

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Seven

In a highly anticipated third-round clash at the 2023 French Open, Bianca Andreescu and Lesia Tsurenko are set to renew their rivalry on the clay courts of Paris. Both players will be hungry to pick up the win and eager to showcase their skills.

Andreescu, the former World No. 4, has had a promising season despite facing some setbacks. Known for her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive style of play, the Canadian possesses the ability to dictate rallies and put pressure on her opponents. Her relentless determination and mental toughness have been key factors in her success.

On the other side of the net, Lesia Tsurenko has displayed resilience and a strong work ethic throughout the season. The Ukrainian possesses a versatile game style that includes a mix of consistency, precise shot-making, and tactical awareness. Her ability to move opponents around the court and exploit their weaknesses could pose a significant challenge for Andreescu.

While Tsurenko holds the advantage in their head-to-head record, it's essential to consider that both previous encounters ended due to Andreescu's retirement. Therefore, this third-round clash presents an opportunity for Andreescu to turn the tables and continue her positive run in Paris.

This match-up promises to be a thrilling battle of skill, perseverance, and resilience. Ultimately, the outcome could depend on who adapts to the conditions better during matchday and understands their opponents weaknesses. Former US Open champion Andreescu has the potential to solve this riddle and progress to the second week in Paris. However, Tsurenko's elite fitness and ability to turn defence into attack cannot be underestimated.

Pick: Andreescu to win in straight sets.

