French Open 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire

Date: Sunday, May 28

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire preview

Norrie is in good form this year.

Fourteenth seed Cameron Norrie takes on French wildcard Benoit Paire in his Roland Garros opener.

World No. 14 Norrie has been in good form this year, especially on clay. Having reached the ongoing Lyon semifinals, the 27-year-old is now 27-9 on the season, with 14 of them coming on clay.

The Brit's 2023 season includes the biggest title of his career - his second on clay - at Rio de Janeiro, where Norrie beat Carlos Alcaraz from a set and a break down in the final. The left-hander had also made the Buenos Aires final a week earlier but went down to the World No. 1 in straight sets.

However, Norrie has struggled to replicate his blistering early claycourt form in Europe. Following early exits in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome, he's now into the last four in Lyon, where he plays fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Norrie has a 5-5 record at Roland Garros, where he has made the third round in the last two years.

Meanwhile, the 149th-ranked Paire needed a wildcard to make his 14th appearance at the French Open. He's 12-13 at the claycourt Major but is on a three-match losing streak.

The lanky Frenchman, who made the second week at Roland Garros in 2019, has lost both his tour-level matches this year. The Francavilla al Mare Challenger finalist lost in the opening round in Miami and Madrid.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

Norrie has won both his meetings with Paire, including their last clash in the US Open first round last year. The pair have not locked horns on clay.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Cameron Norrie Benoit Paire

The odds will be updated when they release.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire prediction

Paire is winless this year.

Both Norrie and Paire are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

While Paire is a big server who hits powerfully off either flank and moves well for his height, consistency is not his forte. Norrie, by contrast, has more modest attributes but is consistent aross surfaces, including on clay, where he has had success this year.

In terms of claycourt pedigree, Norrie is 51-28 on the surface, winning two titles, while Paire is 87-99, winning three titles. Despite his superior experience, Paire is in wretched form this year, so his winless start to 2023 is unlikely to end against the in-form Norrie.

Pick: Norrie in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes