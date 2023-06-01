French Open 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Cameron Norrie vs (17) Lorenzo Musetti.

Date: June 2, 2023.

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2023 French Open.

Top 20 players Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Musetti are set to face off in the third round of the 2023 French Open on Friday.

Norrie earned a hard-fought five-set win over Benoit Paire to set up a second round showdown against another Frenchman, Lucas Pouille. The Brit claimed the opening set with ease by dishing out a breadstick to his opponent.

Norrie was off to a fast start in the second set as well as he bagged the first couple of games to go 2-0 up. Pouille then swept the next three games to lead 3-2, but his comeback was nipped in the bud. The Brit reeled off the next four games to clinch the set.

Norrie raced to a 5-1 lead in the third set and served for it at this point, but Pouille put up a fight. The latter secured a break of serve to keep himself in contention and followed it up with a service hold to make it 5-3. The Brit servd for the match yet again and after saving a couple of break points, closed out the proceedings to win 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Musetti defeated Mikael Ymer to set up a second round date against Alexander Shevchenko. The Italian breezed through the first couple of sets, dropping just one game each in both of them. He continued to dominate the proceedings, losing just two games in the third set to win the match 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Musetti leads Norrie 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at this year's Barcelona Open in three sets.

Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie +130 -1.5 (+220) Over 37.5 (-130) Lorenzo Musetti -165 +1.5 (-350) Under 37.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2023 French Open.

Musetti scored a rather dominant win over Shevchenko in the previous round. He didn't lose his serve even once and erased the three break points that he faced quite easily. The Italian blasted 30 winners, while committing 18 unforced errors.

Norrie had it easy against Pouille as well, though he did stumble while trying to wrap up the match. The Brit's European clay swing was rather underwhelming, compiling a 6-5 record prior to competing in Paris. He has also never made it past the third round of the French Open.

Musetti, on the other hand, has been in pretty decent form. By his own admission, he's loving the conditions in Paris. He's striking the ball cleanly and his serve is holding up well. As such, Norrie's counterpunching might not be enough to stop the Italian when he's playing at such a high level.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in four sets.

