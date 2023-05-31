French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (26) Denis Shapovalov

Date: Friday, June 2

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Alcaraz is into the third round.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz locks horns with 28th seed Denis Shapovalov as a place in the French Open fourth round beckons.

The World No. 1 came through in four sets against Japan's Taro Daniel in the second round in Paris. Alcaraz started like a house on fire, bagging the first set for the loss of a single game. However, a drop in level saw Daniel level proceedings by taking the second 6-3.

Alcaraz, though, quickly regained control of proceedings, reasserting his supremacy in the contest by dropping only three games in the remainder of the match. He's now 32-3 on the season and 8-2 at Roland Garros.

Striking 46 winners in the 2-hour 25-minute clash, Alcaraz said after the win:

"It is amazing to play here. I have felt the support on the first day and today as well. I am really happy to play on Philippe-Chatrier, feeling the energy and the support."

Meanwhile, the 32nd-ranked Shapovalov won consecutive matches this season for the first time since the Australian Open, beating Matteo Arnaldi in four sets in the Roland Garros second round. The left-hander drew first blood before the Italian levelled proceedings.

Shapovalov, though, raised his level, dropping three games apiece in the next two sets to improve to 9-9 on the season and 4-4 at Roland Garros, having lost in the first round last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Denis Shapovalov

The odds will be updated when they release.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Shapovalov is into the third round.

Both Alcaraz and Shapovalov are quintessential baseliners and have similar gamestyles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, the Spaniard stands out because of his superior consistency, experience and pedigree, especially on clay, where he's 61-13, winning seven titles. That includes a 22-2 record this year, winning three titles. Shapovalov, renowned for his signature single-handed backhand, can be a handful in Roland Garros, where he has gone 31-26, but inconsistency is often his bane.

Considering the form Alcaraz is in, especially on the red dirt, the Spaniard should take the win.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets

