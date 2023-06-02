French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (17) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: Sunday, June 4

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Alcaraz is through to the second week.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti as a place in the French Open quarterfinals beckons.

World No. 1 Alcaraz was at his rollicking best against Denis Shapovalov in the third round. The 20-year-old made a blistering start, taking the opening set for the loss of just one game.

Shapovalov, though, came storming back into the contest, surging to a 4-1 lead, but Alcaraz won the last five games to take a commanding two-set lead. There would be no looking back from there for the Spaniard.

With Shapovalov's challenge fizzling out, Alcaraz conceded only two games in the third set to reach the second week at Roland Garros for the second straight year. The World No. 1 is now 33-3 on the season and 9-2 at the clay court Major.

Meanwhile, the 18th-ranked Musetti continued his serene progress through the draw by beating the 14th-seed Cameron Norrie in the third round. The 21-year-old made a brisk start against Norrie, pocketing the opener for the loss of just one game.

The second set was no different, as Musetti dropped only two games to take a commanding two-set lead. Norrie offered some resistance in the third, taking four games, but was powerless to extend the contest as Musetti improved to 16-12 on the season and 6-2 at Roland Garros.

The Italian is into the fourth round for the second time, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic from two sets up in 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Alcaraz lost his lone meeting to Musetti in the Hamburg final last year. This will be the pair's second meeting on clay.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Lorenzo Musetti

The odds will be updated when they release.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Musetti is into the fourth round for the second time in three years.

Both Alcaraz and Musetti look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport, Alcaraz has a big serve, hits powerfully off either flank, and has elite movement and temperament. Musetti has much of the same attributes but lacks the same consistency and pedigree.

Moreover, Alcaraz is a doyen on clay, where he's now 62-13, including seven titles. Meanwhile, Musetti is 42-25 on the surface, with his lone title coming against the Spaniard.

Musetti may have beaten the Spaniard before, but expect the in-form Alcaraz - who has won 23 of his 25 claycourt matches in 2023 - to take the win.

Pick: Alcaraz in four sets

Poll : 0 votes