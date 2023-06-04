French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Alcaraz is into back-to-back Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the 2023 French Open on Tuesday.

World No. 1 Alcaraz responded to losing the first two games of his fourth-round clash with Lorenzo Musetti by reeling off 18 of the next 23 games. The 20-year-old clubbed 42 winners to his opponent's 17 and also converted seven of his 14 break points on his way to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win.

It was a mightily impressive performance, as Musetti had reached the second week in Paris without dropping a set in three matches. By beating the Italian, Alcaraz evened his head-to-head record with Musetti at 1-1 as he improved to 34-3 on the season and 10-2 at Roland Garros. That includes 24 wins in 26 claycourt matches this year as he laid down a marker for the field.

Meanwhile, World No. 5 Tsitsipas also had a comfortable outing against Sebastian Ofner. After edging the first set 7-5, the Greek conceded three games in the second before bagelling Ofner in the third.

Dropping serve just once in the 1-hour 48-minute win, the 24-year-old improved to 31-8 in 2023 and 22-6 at the claycourt Major. Tsitsipas dished out an impressive performance against Ofner, blazing 27 winners and committing just 12 unforced errors.

Tsitsipas is now three wins away from a maiden Grand Slam title but faces a tough road ahead.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Alcaraz has won all four of his meetings with Tsitsipas. The pair's last meeting at the Barcelona Open final this year went the way of the Spaniard, who triumphed in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Tsitsipas is looking to go all the way in Paris.

Both Alcaraz and Tsitsipas are quintessentially baseliners and have similar gamestyles. Both are big servers, can hit powerfully off either flank, and are good movers. If that's not enough, both tend to play their best tennis on clay.

Alcaraz, though, takes the edge with his elite athleticism and mentality combined with a penchant to hit winners from seemingly inconceivable angles. The Spaniard has won an impressive 63 of his 76 matches on clay, winning seven titles. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, is no slouch on red dirt, racking up a 94-29 record and four titles.

However, considering that Alcaraz has dominated his rivalry with Tsitsipas, another victory for the Spaniard is likely on the cards.

Pick: Alcaraz in four sets

