French Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Date: Tuesday, June 6
Tournament: French Open 2023
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €49,600,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten
Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the 2023 French Open on Tuesday.
World No. 1 Alcaraz responded to losing the first two games of his fourth-round clash with Lorenzo Musetti by reeling off 18 of the next 23 games. The 20-year-old clubbed 42 winners to his opponent's 17 and also converted seven of his 14 break points on his way to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win.
It was a mightily impressive performance, as Musetti had reached the second week in Paris without dropping a set in three matches. By beating the Italian, Alcaraz evened his head-to-head record with Musetti at 1-1 as he improved to 34-3 on the season and 10-2 at Roland Garros. That includes 24 wins in 26 claycourt matches this year as he laid down a marker for the field.
Meanwhile, World No. 5 Tsitsipas also had a comfortable outing against Sebastian Ofner. After edging the first set 7-5, the Greek conceded three games in the second before bagelling Ofner in the third.
Dropping serve just once in the 1-hour 48-minute win, the 24-year-old improved to 31-8 in 2023 and 22-6 at the claycourt Major. Tsitsipas dished out an impressive performance against Ofner, blazing 27 winners and committing just 12 unforced errors.
Tsitsipas is now three wins away from a maiden Grand Slam title but faces a tough road ahead.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head
Alcaraz has won all four of his meetings with Tsitsipas. The pair's last meeting at the Barcelona Open final this year went the way of the Spaniard, who triumphed in straight sets.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds
All odds as per BETMGM
Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction
Both Alcaraz and Tsitsipas are quintessentially baseliners and have similar gamestyles. Both are big servers, can hit powerfully off either flank, and are good movers. If that's not enough, both tend to play their best tennis on clay.
Alcaraz, though, takes the edge with his elite athleticism and mentality combined with a penchant to hit winners from seemingly inconceivable angles. The Spaniard has won an impressive 63 of his 76 matches on clay, winning seven titles. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, is no slouch on red dirt, racking up a 94-29 record and four titles.
However, considering that Alcaraz has dominated his rivalry with Tsitsipas, another victory for the Spaniard is likely on the cards.
Pick: Alcaraz in four sets