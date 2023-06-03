French Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová

Date: June 5, 2023

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová preview

Coco Gauff in action

Among the fourth-round matches at the 2023 French Open, the clash between American teenage sensation, Coco Gauff and Anna Karolína Schmiedlová will be keenly watched.

Despite not being at her fluent best, Gauff overcame Rebeka Masarova, Julia Grabher, and Mirra Andreeva in the first three rounds. She thus demonstrated her remarkable resilience and adaptability.

The 19-year-old faced tough battles in the first and third rounds, where she had to rally from a set down against both Masarova and Andreeva. She eventually turned the tables with scorelines of 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, and 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1, respectively, in those matches. Her contest against Grabher was more straightforward, ending in a quick 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Schmiedlová, meanwhile, has been in excellent form in the tournament. She clinched a series of impressive victories over Veronika Kudermetova, Aliona Bolsova, and Kayla Day in the first three rounds, without dropping a single set.

Schmiedlová's strong start saw her dispatch the 11th seed Kudermetova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. She maintained this momentum against Bolsova and Day, sealing both matches with scores of 6-3, 6-4, and 6-1, 6-3, respectively.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová head-to-head

The fourth-round match at the French Open 2023 will be only the second encounter between Coco Gauff and Anna Karolína Schmiedlová. Their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of Gauff, who claimed a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory in their only match, at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová odds

Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlová prediction

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

The upcoming fourth-round encounter of the French Open 2023 sets the stage for a thrilling contest between Coco Gauff and Anna Karolína Schmiedlová. Both have showcased commendable skills and determination thus far, but the matchup seems to slightly favor the sixth seed, Gauff. This is given her previous victory against Schmiedlová at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Gauff has proved her mettle on clay, rallying from a set down in two of her matches in this tournament. She thus demonstrated her resilience and ability to adapt under pressure. Her mental toughness, combined with her aggressive baseline play, might just tip the balance in her favor.

Meanwhile, Schmiedlová has been nothing short of impressive, breezing through her matches without dropping a set. However, she hasn't yet faced an opponent of Gauff's calibre in this tournament, and this could prove to be a significant challenge.

Considering the fighting spirit and rising form of Gauff, combined with her prior win over Schmiedlová, Gauff emerges as the favorite in this fourth-round clash.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in a closely contested three-setter.

