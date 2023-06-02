French Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva.

Date: June 3, 2023.

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Coco Gauff at the 2023 French Open.

Teenagers Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva are set to battle it out in the third round of the 2023 French Open on Saturday.

Gauff overcame Rebeka Masarova in three sets to reach the second round, where she faced Julia Grabher. The American raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set, but faltered while trying to serve out the set as her opponent secured a break of serve.

Gauff then broke Grabher's serve in the next game to claim the set. The two struggled to hold serve at the start of the second set as there were four consecutive service breaks. The teenager bagged an additonal break of serve in the sixth game to go 4-2 up. She maintained the lead quite easily until the end of the match to win 6-2, 6-3.

Andreeva came through the qualifying rounds and defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj to claim her maiden Grand Slam victory. She was up against home hope Diane Parry in the second round.

Andreeva dominated the first set as she claimed it while losing just a single game in the process. She broke Parry's serve to start the second set, but the Frenchwoman bagged the next two games to lead 2-1. The Russian youngster then swept the next five games to win the match 6-1, 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

The two have not faced off against each other prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -140 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-120) Mirra Andreeva +110 -1.5 (+220) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 French Open.

For years Gauff was the young upstart who got the better of her older opponents. Now, the roles will be reversed when she goes up against Andreeva. It'll mark the first time the American will face an opponent younger than her at a Major.

For the 16-year old Andreeva, this has been a dream debut. She has played some fearless tennis and has managed to remain calm under pressure, not that her opponents have given her too much to worry about so far.

Gauff has been pretty solid thus far, but there's room for improvement in certain areas. She'll need to stop making some easy misses and beef up her serve. Her forehand is yet to be targeted enough to trigger the breakdown of her game.

Andreeva herself is pretty capable of dictating the play from the baseline and has a sharp tennis acumen. Her movement on the surface isn't too fluid, something that could put her on the backfoot against an elite defender like Gauff.

Gauff will be the favorite and is likely to come through this clash. However, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Andreeva rise to the occasion and announce herself to the world at large with a stunning upset victory.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

