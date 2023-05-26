French Open 2023: Dan Evans vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (20) Dan Evans vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: Sunday, May 28

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Dan Evans vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Evans opens his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday.

Twentieth seed Dan Evans will open his French Open campaign against Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis.

World No. 24 Evans has had an underwhelming 2023 campaign, winning only eight of his 14 matches on your. Five of those wins have come on European clay - three at Barcelona (where he made the semifinals) and two at Marrakech (where he reached the semifinals).

The 33-year-old, though, is on a three-match losing streak, having stumbled in the opening round in Madrid and Rome. Outside of clay, Evans has won just thrice this season - United Cup and Australian Open (2).

Evans has a wretched record at Roland Garros - winning only once in six matches. That win came last year after four straight opening-round losses.

Meanwhile, the 107th-ranked Kokkinakis is 9-8 on the season and is coming off a second-round appearance in Rome and an opening-round exit in Madrid. The 27-year-old, who made the Cagliari Challenger quarterfinals, is 6-4 on clay this season.

Outside of clay, Kokkinakis made the Adelaide 2 semifinals and won the Manama Challenger before making the second round at Indian Wells and Miami. The Australian is 2-3 at Roland Garros, with both wins coming eight years ago during his run to the third round. He lost in the first round last year.

Dan Evans vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

Evans lost his lone meeting with Kokkinakis in straight sets in a Davis Cup World Group semifinal clash on hardcourt eight years ago. The pair will meet on clay for the first time.

Dan Evans vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Dan Evans vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Kokkinakis hasn't won at Roland Garros in eight years.

Both Evans and Kokkinakis are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well. Moreover, clay is not the strongest suit for either player.

However, Evans takes the edge in terms of his experience and marginally better claycourt pedigree. The Brit is 19-31 on the surface, but five of those wins have come this season. Meanwhile, Kokkinakis is only 5-11.

Moreover, the Australian hasn't won at Roland Garros in almost a decade. Considering Evans' rousing results on clay this season, he should take the pair's first claycourt meeting.

