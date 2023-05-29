French Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Thiago Seyboth Wild

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Date: May 30 2023

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Daniil Medvedev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview

Daniil Medvedev celebrates his win at the Italian Open

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round of the French Open.

Medvedev has enjoyed a terrific season so far, winning 39 out of 44 matches, with five titles to his name, including two Masters 1000 triumphs. The Russian last competed at the Italian Open as the third seed and reached the final following wins over Emil Ruusuvuori, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Alexander Zverev, Yannick Hanfmann, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Here, he faced Holger Rune whom he beat 7-5, 7-5 to win his first title on clay and fifth of the 2023 season. This victory saw Medvedev rise to second in the ATP rankings.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, meanwhile, has mostly competed on the ATP Challenger tour this season, triumphing in Buenos Aires and Vina del Mar. He also competed in the qualifying rounds of two ATP 250 events.

The Brazilian entered the French Open qualifiers and started with a 7-6(1), 6-1 win over Antoine Bellier. He followed it up by beating Ricardo Berankis 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2 before triumphing 6-1, 6-1 over Dominik Koepfer to qualify for the main draw of the French Open for the very first time in his career.

Daniil Medvedev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently 0-0 as they haven't had any previous meetings.

Daniil Medvedev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -2000 -1.5 (-700) Over 29.5 (-140) Thiago Seyboth Wild +825 +1.5 (+400) Under 29.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Thiago Seyboth prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win, considering his recent performances on clay.

The Russian served 29 aces from his four matches at last year's French Open and will look to serve as many of those as he can against Seyboth Wild. His counterpunching skills, baseline game and consistent groundstrokes will come in handy.

Seyboth Wild, meanwhile, will have to be at his absolute best if he is to stand a chance against Medvedev. The Brazilian hit 97 winners compared to 44 unforced errors during the French Open qualifiers and while the latter tally was significantly lower than the former, he cannot afford to leak too many errors.

Seyboth Wild also has a decent serve that produced 17 aces during the qualifying rounds. He will look to fetch as many free points as possible if he is to remain toe-to-toe with the Russian.

Overall, Medvedev has been in terrific form lately and should have little trouble getting the better of the Brazilian.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

