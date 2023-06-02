French Open 2023: Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina

Tournament: French Open 2023

Date: June 4, 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina preview

Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina will square off against comeback queen Elina Svitolina on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2023.

Kasatkina made a fantastic start to the season, finishing as the runner-up to Belinda Bencic at the Adelaide International 2. However, her performances have gone downhill since then.

In the next 10 events, the Russian reached the quarterfinal stage or better just twice — Abu Dhabi (quarterfinals) and Charleston (semifinals). The 2022 French Open semifinalist has come into Roland Garros following two Round-of-16 appearances at Madrid and Rome.

In Paris, the 26-year-old's journey so far has been smooth sailing. She has disposed off 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Jule Niemeier, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova and Peyton Stearns in straight sets to make the last 16.

Elina Svitolina during her third-round match at the 2023 French Open

Former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina came back to the tour this year in April at Charleston after giving birth to her daughter last October. It took the 28-year-old a few tournaments to get back her rhythm.

At the WTA 125 event in Saint Malo in May, the two-time Grand Slam semifinalist finally started showing her brilliance to make the semifinals. Although she couldn't continue the momentum in Rome thereafter, she was soon back with a bang at Strasbourg. The Ukrainian surged to her 17th career title to give herself a major boost ahead of the French Open, where she has been a quarterfinalist thrice.

Svitolina has so far been tested in Paris, but has come out with flying colors each time. After knocking out 26th seed Martina Trevisan in straight sets, Svitolina edged Storm Sanders and Anna Blinkova in three sets each to book her place in the last 16.

Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Svitolina has completely dominated this rivalry, as evident from her flawless 6-0 lead over Kasatkina in their head-to-head. Only twice has Kasatkina managed to win a set against the Ukrainian.

Their most recent encounter was at the 2021 US Open, where Svitolina ran away to a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Daria Kasatkina -185 Elina Svitolina +150

(Odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina strikes the ball at the 2023 French Open

Svitolina has been a revelation since her return to the tour. Not only is she playing with a fierce determination, but her attacking intensity has gone up a notch as well.

Against Blinkova in the third round, the Ukrainian started the match flat-footed, leaking 12 unforced errors to just five winners. As the match progressed, she cleaned up her act, ripping winners at will to take the match out of Blinkova's hands. While in the second set, Svitolina's stats were 12 winners to just five unforced errors, she crushed 20 winners in the decider to 15 unforced errors.

The Ukrainian has been hitting bigger and better under pressure, which has taken her back to the last 16 in Paris.

Kasatkina, on the other hand, hasn't been at her best in recent months, although she has cruised through each of her three rounds so far at Roland Garros. The Russian has excellent footwork on clay, with her variety being an added weapon. She will look to throw Svitolina off the track with her slice backhands and dropshots, but once the Ukrainian raises her level, Kasatkina might find it difficult to keep her in check.

Svitolina has comfortably tackled Kasatkina's style of play in the past, and if she isn't tired from her exploits so far, she could be heading to yet another win over the Russian.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.

