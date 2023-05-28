French Open 2023 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Stan Wawrinka vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

The second day of main draw action at the French Open on Monday will have 24 first-round matches. 14 seeds, five qualifiers, and two wildcards will be in action at the clay court Major.

On Sunday, the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz emerged victorious, respectively beating Jiri Vesely, Constant Lestienne, and David Goffin.

With top seed Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Novak Djokovic set to take the court, here's a look at how the following four matches at the French Open on Monday could pan out:

#1 Diego Schwartzman vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman opens his French Open campaign against 32nd seed Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain.

World No. 95 Schwartzman has won only five of his 19 matches this year but has a 21-9 record at Roland Garros, making the quarterfinals in 2021. Meanwhile, the 38th-ranked Zapata Miralles is 15-13 on the season and is 3-2 at the clay court Major.

Zapata Miralles beat Schwartzman in their only meeting in Buenos Aires this year and should repeat the trick again.

Pick: Zapata Miralles in four sets

#2 Stan Wawrinka (2015 French Open winner) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Former champion Stan Wawrinka opens his campaign for a second French Open title against Spanish veteran Albert-Ramos Vinolas.

The 89th-ranked Wawrinka is 12-10 on the season and has an impressive 44-16 record at the clay court Major. Seven of those wins came during his title run in 2015. Meanwhile, World No. 67 Ramos-Vinolas has only won six of his 22 matches this year. He has a 12-12 record at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka holds a stunning 7-0 record against Ramos-Vinolas, including 3-0 on clay - one at Roland Garros (2016 QF) - and should win again.

Pick: Wawrinka in four sets

#3 Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jiri Lehecka

Jan-Lennard Struff

Twenty-first seed Jan-Lennard Struff opens his French Open campaign against Jiri Lehecka.

The 2023 Madrid Open finalist - ranked 28th in the world - is 11-7 on the season and 9-9 at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, World No. 41 Lehecka is 18-11 in 2023 and lost his only main draw match at the clay court Major last year.

It's a first-time meeting, but the in-form German should prevail.

Pick: Struff in five sets

#4 Dominic Thiem vs Pedro Cachin

Dominic Thiem

Two-time Roland Garros runner-up Dominic Thiem gets his French Open campaign underway against Pedro Cachin.

The 92nd-ranked Thiem has struggled this season - going 7-12 - but has a 28-9 record at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, World No. 64 Cachin has only fared marginally better - 8-15 - and is 1-1 at the clay court Major.

This is another first-time meeting, but the 2018-19 runner-up should take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Thiem in five sets

