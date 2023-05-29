French Open 2023 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Anhelina Kalinina vs Diane Parry, Shelby Rogers vs Petra Martic & more

Italian Open runner-up Anhelina Kalinina and Shelby Rogers will open their 2023 French Open campaigns against tricky opponents on Day 3 of the claycourt Slam on Tuesday, May 30.

While Kalinina will take on home favorite Diane Parry in her opener, Rogers will face seasoned clay courter Petra Martic. American Alison Riske-Amritraj and Marie Bouzkova will also look to extend their stay in Paris as they also take the court for their first-round matches.

Here's a look at what Day 3 at the French Open could have in store:

Anhelina Kalinina vs Diane Parry

Anhelina Kalinina will open her French Open campaign against Diane Parry.

Anhelina Kalinina will look to move past the heartbreak of having to withdraw from the Italian Open final due to injury against Elena Rybanika. She will take on Diane Parry in her opening match in Paris.

When fully fit, Kalinina is one of the best movers out there. She also possesses solid groundstrokes, especially off the backhand, and will look to dictate the rallies against the Frenchwoman.

Parry, meanwhile, will have the home advantage. She will also look to exploit any weaknesses in her opponent's movement. But unless she can step out all guns blazing, Parry will find it hard to get over the line.

Prediction: Kalinina to win in two tight sets.

Shelby Rogers vs Petra Martic

Petra Martic at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Shelby Rogers is looking to recover from a rather slow start to the season but faces an uphill task ahead of her in the French Open first round. Taking on a season clay courter in the form of Petra Martic, who made the quarters in Miami, she will need to up her level.

Martic possesses a few big weapons on the court. Her serve and frontcourt skills make her a threat on all surfaces. But it's her topspin heavy groundstrokes that she may use to good effect in pushing Rogers onto the backfoot.

Prediction: Martic to win in three sets

Marie Bouzkova vs Wang Xinyu

Marie Bouzkova at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023.

Marie Bouzkova comes into the tournament fresh off a top 10 win on clay. She beat last year's French Open runner-up Coco Guaff in the Round of 32 in the Italian Open. However, the Czech ace lost in the Round of 16 against Veronika Kudermetova.

Taking on the big-hitting Chinese Wang Xinyu, she will need to be careful as to not play too defensively. The Czech thrives in slower conditions and will fancy her chances of eking out a win against Xinyu, who does not feel the most comfortable on the red dirt.

Prediction: Bouzkova to win in three sets.

Alison Riske vs Mirra Andreeva

Alison Riske at the 2022 French Open.

Another player who does not have the best history playing on clay is Alison Riske. To break new ground, the American will have to find her best tennis right off the bat as she takes on teen sensation Mirra Andreeva in her opener.

The 16-year-old has already impressed many with her wins in the qualification rounds here. She beat Polina Kudermetova, Emiliano Arango, and Camila Osoria heading into the French Open.

A natural on clay, the youngster will look to post her first main draw win at a Grand Slam on Tuesday.

Prediction: Andreeva to win in three sets.

