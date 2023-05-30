French Open 2023 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Elina Svitolina vs Storm Hunter

Day 4 of the French Open will see the second round of the women's singles tournament starting. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Irina Shymanovich, while third seed Jessica Pegula will be up against Camila Giorgi.

Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina will square off against Marketa Vondrousova and 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on Peyton Stearns. Other players who will be in action include Sloane Stephens, Caroline Garcia, Sloane Stephens, Zheng Qinwen and Leylah Fernandez.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles matches that will take place on Day 4 of the French Open.

#1 Daria Kasatkina vs Marketa Vondrousova

Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina will face Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the French Open. It will be the fifth meeting between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 2-2.

Kasatkina booked her place in the second round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jule Niemeier while Vondrousova beat Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-0. The Russian has won 18 out of 26 matches so far this season while Kasatkina has triumphed in 13 out of 25.

Kasatkina hasn't had the best of seasons so far but considering her quality on clay, there is a fair chance she could beat Vondrousova.

Predicted Winner: Daria Kasatkina.

#2 Jelena Ostapenko vs Peyton Stearns

17th seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on Peyton Stearns in the second round of the French Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Ostapenko booked her place in the second round of the French Open by defeating Tereza Martincova 6-3, 7-5 while Stearns registered her first-ever main-draw win at a Grand Slam by defeating Katerina Siniakova 7-6(7), 6-2.

The Latvian has won 19 out of 30 matches so far this season, while Stearns has triumphed in 10 out of 14 main-draw fixtures.

While the American has produced some promising performances over the past few months, there is a good chance Ostapenko could come out on top and reach the third round of the French Open.

Predicted Winner: Jelena Ostapenko.

#3 Elina Svitolina vs Storm Hunter

Elina Svitolina will lock horns with Australian qualifier Storm Hunter in the second round of the French Open.

The Ukrainian started the clay-court Major strongly by beating 26th seed Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-2. Hunter booked her place in the second round with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Svitolina has won five out of eight WTA Tour main-draw matches so far this season, recently winning the Internationaux de Strasbourg. Hunter's first-round win at Roland Garros is her first in the main-draw of this year's French Open.

Svitolina looks in good touch at the moment and should not have much problem getting the better of the Aussie.

Predicted Winner: Elina Svitolina.

#4 Sloane Stephens vs Varvara Gracheva

Sloane Stephens will take on Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the French Open. It will be the fourth meeting between the two, with Gracheva leading 2-1 in the head-to-head.

Stephens booked her place in the second round of the clay-court Major with a 6-0, 6-4 win over 16th seed Karolina Pliskova while Gracheva beat Dalma Galfi 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

The American has won ten out of 21 matches so far this season while the Russian has come out on top in 18 out of 28 main-draw fixtures. While Gracheva has had some promising performances in recent months, Stephens has a fair chance of coming out on top given her experience and ability on clay.

Predicted Winner: Sloane Stephens.

