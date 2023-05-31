French Open 2023 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Borna Coric vs Pedro Cachin

The fifth day of main draw action at the French Open on Thursday, June 1, will feature 15 second-round matches. Twelve seeds, five qualifiers, one wildcard, and a lucky loser will be in action.

On Wednesday, the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Lorenzo Sonego, and Fabio Fognini emerged victorious, beating Roberto Carballes Baena, Ugo Humbert, and Jason Kubler respectively.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches at the French Open could pan out on Thursday:

#1 Borna Coric (French Open 15th seed) vs Pedro Cachin

Pedro Cachin

Fifteenth seed Borna Coric takes on Argentine Pedro Cachin for a place in the third round of the French Open.

World No. 26 Coric beat Federico Coria in his opener to improve his win-loss record to 15-10 this season and 11-7 at the claycourt Major. Meanwhile, the 64th-ranked Cachin stunned two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem in five sets for his ninth win in 24 matches in 2023, improving to 2-1 at Roland Garros.

The two players haven't met before, but expect the in-form Coric to take the win.

Pick: Coric to win in four sets.

#2 Marcos Giron vs Jiri Lehecka

Marcos Giron

Marcos Giron takes on Jiri Lehecka in an all-unseeded second-round clash at the French Open.

The 75th-ranked Giron beat qualifier Hamad Medjedovic to improve to 14-13 this season and 4-3 at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, World No. 41 Lehecka overcame Jan-Lennard Struff in five sets for his 19th win in 30 matches in 2023, opening his account at the claycourt Major.

This is another first-time matchup, but expect the higher-ranked Lehecka to prevail.

Pick: Lehecka to win in four sets.

#3 Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Alex de Minaur

Eighteenth seed Alex de Minaur locks horns with Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry as a place in the French Open third round beckons.

World No. 19 De Minaur beat Ilya Ivashka to improve to 16-10 in 2023 and 3-6 at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, the 49th-ranked Etcheverry got the better of Jack Draper to go 16-12 this year and 1-1 at the claycourt Major.

This is yet another first-time meeting, but expect Etcheverry, who has superior claycourt pedigree, to prevail.

Pick: Etcheverry to win in straight sets.

#4 Francisco Cerundolo vs Yannick Hanfmann

Francisco Cerundolo

Twenty-third seed Francisco Cerundolo takes on lucky loser Yannick Hanfmann as he vies for a place in the French Open third round.

World No. 23 Cerundolo beat Jaume Munar in his opener to improve to 21-14 in 2023, getting off the mark at Roland Garros on his third attempt. Meanwhile, the 65th-ranked Hanfmann got the better of Thiago Monteiro in five sets for his 13th win in 20 matches this year, while also opening his account at the claycourt Major after three matches.

In their only meeting this year, Cerundolo beat Hanfmann in the Round of 32 in Buenos Aires and should emerge victorious again.

Pick: Cerundolo to win in five sets.

