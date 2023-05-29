French Open 2023: Denis Shapovalov vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (26) Denis Shapovalov vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Denis Shapovalov vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Shapovalov is through to the second round.

Twenty-sixth seed Denis Shapovalov takes on Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the French Open second round on Wednesday.

World No. 32 Shapovalov faced a stern test in his opener against Brandon Nakashima. The 24-year-old Canadian looked in control of proceedings, surging to a two-set lead.

However, the reigning Next Gen ATP Finals champion stormed back into the contest by winning two consecutive sets. To his credit, though, Shapovalov reasserted his ascendancy to bring up his eighth win of the season in 17 matches.

The left-hander is now 3-4 at Roland Garros. Having lost in the opening round last year, Shapovalov will be looking to reach the third round for the first time in his fifth attempt.

Meanwhile, the 106th-ranked Arnaldi brought up only his fifth win of the season, beating Daniel Elahi Galan in four sets in his opener. After dropping the opening set, it was all Arnaldi the rest of the way, as he conceded only five games in the next three sets.

The 22-year-old Italian is now off the mark on his Roland Garros debut, having won all four of his matches this season on clay coming into the claycourt Major.

Denis Shapovalov vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

This is a first-time matchup, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Denis Shapovalov vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Arnaldi is off the mark at Roland Garros.

Both Shapovalov and Arnaldi are quintessentially baseliners and have similar attributes: big serve, powerful hitting off both flanks, and good movement.

Shapovalov, with his signature single-handed backhand and superior experience, stands out. However, clay has not been the Canadian's forte; he has a 30-26 record on the surface. Arnaldi, on the other hand, has won five of his nine matches on red dirt.

Arnaldi has been in good form on clay this season, winning the Murcia Challenger and reaching the third round at the Madrid Open. Moreover, considering the fact that Shapovalov hasn't won consecutive matches since the Australian Open, Arnaldi will fancy his chances of an upset.

Pick: Arnaldi in four sets

