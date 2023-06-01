French Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Frances Tiafoe vs (22) Alexander Zverev

Date: Saturday, June 3

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Zverev preview

Tiafoe is into the French Open third round for the first time.

Twelfth seed Frances Tiafoe locks horns with 22nd seed Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster third-round clash at the 2023 French Open on Saturday.

World No. 12 Tiafoe made a slow start against Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the second round, winning just three games in the first set to fall behind in the contest. However, Karatsev imploded while leading 2-1 on serve in the second, as Tiafoe won five of the next six games to level the match.

In a competitive third set, Tiafoe saved two set points while serving at 4-5. Soon, he turned the tide on his opponent, breaking Karatsev in the next game to take a 2-1 lead. Tiafoe then ran through the fourth set, dropping just two games to reach the Roland Garros third round for the first time in his career. He's now 23-8 on the season.

Meanwhile, the 27th-ranked Zverev produced a sublime performance against Slovakia's Alex Molcan, dropping only seven games. Blasting 42 winners in the night match on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 2022 French Open semifinalist sealed victory in two minutes shy of two hours to improve to 18-14 on the season.

Tiafoe is now 3-7 at Roland Garros, where he has had six first-round exits, while Zverev improved to 25-7, having made back-to-back semifinals in 2021 and 2022.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Tiafoe has won only one of his seven meetings with Zverev and has lost his last four, including their most recent clash in the 2021 Vienna final. This will be their first meeting on clay.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Alexander Zverev

The odds will be updated when they release.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Zverev is into the Round of 32.

Both Tiafoe and Zverev are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. Both players are big servers of the ball, hit powerfully off either flank, and also move well, especially Zverev, despite his height.

However, Zverev takes the marginal edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay, where he has an 116-47 record, winning six titles. Tiafoe, on the other hand, won his lone clay title in Houston this year and has a modest 29-33 record. Moreover, both players are coming off contrasting second-round wins.

Given the lopsided nature of the rivalry, Zverev should win this one, but Tiafoe is unlikely to go down without a fight.

Pick: Zverev in four sets

Poll : 0 votes