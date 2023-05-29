French Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev review, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (12) Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: Thursday, June 1

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Tiafoe is through to the second round at Roland Garros.

Twelfth seed Frances Tiafoe takes on qualifier Aslan Karatsev on Thursday as a place in the French Open third round beckons.

The 12th-ranked Tiafoe opened his campaign at the claycourt Major with a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic. The reigning Houston champion took the opener for the loss of three games to draw first blood.

The second set was a more competitive affair, with Krajinovic winning four games, but Tiafoe upped his level at the right moment to take a commanding two-set lead. The American's dominance continued in the third set as he brought up his 22nd win in 30 matches this season.

The victory was Tiafoe's second in nine matches at Roland Garros, having lost in the first round six times before getting off the mark last year. The American is now 7-3 on clay in 2023, with three of those wins coming on European clay (Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros).

Meanwhile, World No. 62 Karatsev emerged from qualifying to down Australia's Alexei Popyrin in four sets. The 29-year-old is now 10-8 on the season and 2-2 at Roland Garros, having got off the mark at the tournament two years ago. Last year, he fell in a fifth-set tie-break in the opening round.

Karatsev has now won six of his last seven matches on clay, coming off a rousing semifinal run at Madrid after emerging from qualifying.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

Tiafoe and Karatsev has never faced each other before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Aslan Karatsev

The odds will be updated when they release.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Karatsev is up and running at Roland Garros.

Both Tiafoe and Karatsev look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar gamestyles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

The American takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency, but Karatsev has the better claycourt record. Tiafoe is 28-33 on the surface, winning one title, while Karatsev is 21-18.

Having won seven claycourt matches this year - including six of his last seven - Karatsev is the more in-form player. That should see him take the win against his higher-ranked opponent.

Pick: Karatsev in four sets

