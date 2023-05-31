French Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs (PR) Gael Monfils.

Date: June 1, 2023.

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Holger Rune vs Gael Monfils preview

Holger Rune at the 2023 French Open.

World No. 6 Holger Rune will square off against home favorite Gael Monfils in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Thursday.

Rune took on Christopher Eubanks in the first round. An early break of serve in the opening set was enough for the Danish youngster to clinch it. Eubanks did the same in the second set, with a lone service break in his favor helping him claim it.

Rune led by a break twice in the third set, but Eubanks fought hard to get back on serve on each occasion. The set was eventually decided via a tie-break, with the 20-year-old gaining the upper hand.

Rune then raced to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set and wrapped up the proceedings soon after to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Monfils, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign at the French Open against Sebastian Baez. He recovered after going down a break in the first set to make it 3-3. However, he was unable to do the same once again as the opener slipped out of his hands.

The Frenchman rebounded by taking the second set. Monfils continued to ride the momnetum wave as he bagged the third set after much effort. He needed six set points across two service games to get the job done.

With his back up against the wall, Baez started to raise his level. The 22-year-old nabbed the fourth set for the loss of just one game.

Baez continued to dominate the proceedings as he raced to a 4-0 lead in the final set. Just when it looked like Monfils' journey in Paris was about to come to an end, he flipped the script completely. The Frenchman claimed seven of the next eight games to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

Holger Rune vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -1100 +1.5 (-3000) Over 33.5 (-125) Gael Monfils +600 -1.5 (+800) Under 33.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2023 French Open.

Monfils' four-hour marathon win against Baez marked his first tour level victory since last August. He looked down and out in the fifth set, but his fighting spirit pushed him over the finish line. The Frenchman fired 41 winners, but surpassed it with his unforced errors count, which stood at 71.

Rune was tested by Eubanks in the previous round as well, but managed to make it through. The American's drop shots and sliced backhand made things difficult for the Dane. He also threw in nine double faults, furthur adding to his woes.

Monfils is another player who could give Rune a run for his money. However, after his gruelling first-round win, one wonders how much the veteran will have left in the tank.

The Parisian crowd was firmly in his corner in the previous round. They will try to carry him through to the next round yet again, but Rune is likely to prevail in the end.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in four sets.

