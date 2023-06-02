French Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri

Date: Saturday, June 3

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri preview

Rune is into the third round.

Sixth seed Holger Rune takes on Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri as a place in the 2023 French Open fourth round beckons.

The World No. 6 Rune sailed into the third round without hitting a ball, as his second-round opponent Gael Monfils retired due to injury after recently returning from a long layoff.

Earlier, the Dane had opened his account at the claycourt Major with a four-set win over American Christopher Eubanks. The 20-year-old is now 28-10 in the 2023 season and 5-1 at Roland Garros, where he reached the quarterfinals on his debut last year, losing to eventual finalist Casper Ruud.

Rune has been in good form on the red dirt this season, with a 13-3 record during the European claycourt swing. He reached the finals in Monte-Carlo and Rome, losing on both occasions.

Meanwhile, 231st-ranked Olivieri won the ITF Argentina F1 in February and made his ATP Tour debut in Paris in the ongoing Grand Slam tournament. He made it two wins out of two in the French Open, beating Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in four sets. Earlier, the 24-year-old had beaten wildcard Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in five sets to open his Grand Slam account.

Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri head-to-head

This is a first-time matchup, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri odds

Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri prediction

Both Rune and Alberto Olivieri look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar attributes - strong serve and powerful hitting off either flank.

However, the Dane takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and his new-found pedigree on clay, where he has gone 32-21. Rune has sizzled on clay courts this year, reaching three finals on the surface and losing two of them. Meanwhile, Olivieri is 2-0 on the season.

Considering Rune's superior recent results, he's expected to take the win and progress to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Rune in straight sets

