French Open 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin preview

Hurkacz at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Hubert Hurkacz and David Goffin are set to clash in the first round of the 2023 French Open.

Hurkacz's clay swing started off with a tough three-set loss against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round of the Estoril Open. He scored wins over Laslo Djere and Jack Draper to reach the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Pole was then knocked out by Jannik Sinner.

Hurkacz's Madrid Open campaign concluded in the third round against Borna Coric. Following a first-round bye at the Italian Open, he fell to J.J. Wolf in the second round. The 26-year old also competed in doubles at the three Masters tournaments, but failed to win a match.

Goffin competed in five ATP tournaments during the clay swing, compiling a 3-5 record. He lost in the first round twice, while making it to the second round in the remaining three events. The Belgian's best result instead came at a Challenger tournament, where he reached the semifinals.

Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Hurkacz won their last encounter at the 2022 French Open in straight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz David Goffin

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin prediction

David Goffin at the 2023 Italian Open.

Hurkacz's serve has always been an asset, but he has been making it work overtime this season. He leads the ATP tour with respect to the number of aces hit, serving 397 of them so far. He has also won 79% of his first serve points this year.

Goffin has his task cut out for him during return games. Trying to secure a break of serve could prove to be a tall order for him. He's still capable of doing some damage from the baseline, but Hurkacz can overpower him from the back of the court.

Goffin's recent string of poor results has seen his ranking plummet to outside the top 100. Hurkacz hasn't set the tour on fire with his performances during the clay swing, but he has certainly performed better than the Belgian. Expect the 26-year old to make it through to the next round.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes