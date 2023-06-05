French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Coco Gauff

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview

Swiatek has won her last 11 matches at Roland Garros.

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on sixth seed Coco Gauff in a mouthwatering quarterfinal at the 2023 French Open on Wednesday, in a rematch of the pair's final clash last year.

World No. 1 Swiatek had a short outing in the fourth round against Lesia Tsurenko. The 22-year-old surged into a 5-1 lead before her opponent retired. The defending champion made a blistering start and took a 4-1 lead before Tsurenko called for a medical timeout, where her blood pressure was checked.

Tsurenko resumed play and lost the next game before calling it a day. With the win, Swiatek brought up her 25th win in 27 matches at Roland Garros, where she has won her last 11 matches. She's now 32-6 on the season.

Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked Gauff will make her third consecutive Roland Garros quarterfinals appearance after seeing off Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in straight sets.

The American made a quick start in the first set, going ahead 5-2 before her opponent drew level. However, Gauff won the next two games to take the opener. She won the second set comfortably, 6-2, to reach her fourth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Gauff has now won her last 36 matches against players outside the top 50 of the rankings, including all four matches this week. She's now 22-8 in 2023 and 15-3 at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Swiatek has won all six of her meetings with Gauff, including two on clay. They last clashed in the Dubai semifinals this year, where the Pole dropped only six games.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff odds

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff prediction

Gauff is into back-to-back Ronald Garros quarterfinals.

Both Swiatek and Gauff look to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar gamestyles. Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and also move well.

However, Swiatek takes the edge because of her superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay, where she has won two Roland Garros titles, among others. Gauff, meanwhile, is a work in progress on the sport's slowest surface but has done well to reach three successive quarterfinals at the French Open.

Moreover, Swiatek has hardly broken a sweat en route the last eight, winning seven straight sets, while Gauff has dropped two sets. Given the Pole's imperious record against Gauff, another comfortable win seems to be on the cards.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets

