French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will open her French Open title defense against 67th-ranked Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Following an incredible 2022 season that saw her lift a staggering eight trophies, Swiatek's 2023 season has been underwhelming so far by her lofty standards. The Pole has reached four finals this year, winning two WTA 500 titles in Doha and Stuttgart.

She came up short in a couple of WTA 1000 finals against Barbora Krejcikova and Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai and Madrid, respectively.

Unlike last year when she went on a winning spree, Swiatek's preparations heading into the French Open haven't been the most ideal. A thigh injury cut short her Italian Open title defense in the quarter-finals. The 21-year-old is now racing to get fully fit as she begins her quest for her third title in Paris.

Cristina Bucsa in action at the 2023 Australian Open

Cristina Bucsa, meanwhile, had her best Grand Slam showing in January when she reached the third round of the Australian Open 2023. The 25-year-old upset former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu on her way to the last 32 before being stopped by none other than Iga Swiatek.

Bucsa continued the progress on the tour thereafter. The Spaniard won the doubles title in Lyon alongside Bibiane Schoofs. Bucsa also qualified and won a round at each of Indian Wells and Stuttgart in singles.

The World No. 67 will, however, arrive in this contest on the back of a four-match losing streak following first-round exits at Madrid, Rome and Strasbourg.

Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head

Swiatek has a flawless 1-0 lead over Bucsa in their head-to-head, having demolished the Spaniard 6-0, 6-1 in the third round of the Australian Open 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Cristina Bucsa

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa prediction

Swiatek acknowledges the crowd after a win at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Swiatek couldn't have asked for an easier opponent to get things started. Having swatted aside Bucsa just a few months ago, she will be aiming for an encore.

It should be an ideal opportunity for the Pole to test her fitness without having to exert much.

With Bucsa coming into this contest on a multi-match losing streak, her confidence should be low while facing the mighty Swiatek on this surface. Bucsa can play aggressive tennis but keeping errors in check is a challenge for the Spaniard.

If she keeps giving away free points, Swiatek's superior movement, point construction and excellent defense will make it even more difficult for Bucsa.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes