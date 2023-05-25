French Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Alexandre Muller

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Date: 28 May 2023

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Jannik Sinner vs Alexandre Muller preview

Sinner is looking to make his Grand Slam breakthrough.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner opens his French Open campaign against Alexandre Muller on Sunday as he looks to make his Grand Slam breakthrough.

World No. 8 Sinner is 28-7 this year and has been an epitome of consistency for most of the season. After making the Adelaide 1 quarterfinals and the Australian Open second week, the 21-year-old won the title in Montpellier and reached the Rotterdam final.

Sinner then made the last four at Indian Wells and the final at the Miami Open. He also reached the last four in Monte-Carlo and the quarterfinals in Barcelona but is coming off a fourth-round run in Rome.

The Italian has a 10-3 record at Roland Garros, reaching at least the second week in all three appearances. That includes a run to the last eight on his competition debut in 2020. He has suffered consecutive fourth-round exits since then.

Meanwhile, the 100th-ranked Muller is 7-3 on the season. Four of these wins came during his run to the Marrakech final last month, while two others came in Doha, where he reached the last eight. The 26-year-old Frenchman is coming off a first-round exit at the Lyon Open.

Muller is winless in two previous main draw appearances (2017, 2019) at Roland Garros. He fell in the second qualifying round last year but didn't need to come through qualifying in 2023.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

This is a first-time meeting, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Jannik Sinner -3000 -1.5 (-1100) Over 28.5 (-120) Alexandre Muller +1050 +1.5 (+525) Under 28.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Muller is winless at Roland Garros.

Both Sinner and Muller are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well.

However, Sinner takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on clay. The Italian is 42-19 on the surface, winning one title, while Muller is 5-4 and is yet to reach a claycourt final.

In terms of Grand Slam experience, Sinner is 29-13, having reached the last eight at all four Majors. Muller, on the other hand, only has one win at this level. Considering the wide gulf in experience and pedigree, Sinner should take the win.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

