French Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi

Date: May 31, 2023

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Italian Open.

Third seed Jessica Pegula will take on Camila Giorgi in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday.

Pegula faced fellow American and 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the first round. The former secured an early break of serve to go 2-1 up in the opening set. From that point on there were four consecutive breaks of serve, with the World No. 3 gaining the upper hand to lead 4-3.

Pegula remained in front after that and went on to clinch the set. She broke Collins' serve to start the second set, who broke back immediately to level the score. Pegula then went on a four-game run to go 5-1 up. The deficit proved to be too much for Collins to recover from as the World No. 3 won the match 6-4, 6-2.

Giorgi was up against home favorite Alize Cornet in the first round. Both players struggled to hold serve in the opening set as there were six service breaks across nine games. However, the Italian came out on top to claim the first set.

Cornet broke Giorgi's serve twice to go 4-2 up in the second set. However, she was unable to hold on to the lead. The Italian turned the tables on her opponent as she swept the next four games to win the match 6-3, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

The two are familiar rivals as they've played against each other six times at the WTA level so far. Pegula leads Giorgi 5-1 in the head-to-head. The American won their previous encounter at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in three sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -300 +1.5 (-800) Over 20.5 (-125) Camila Giorgi +220 -1.5 (+425) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Camila Giorgi at the 2023 French Open.

The first set was a bit shaky from Pegula, but once she managed to stamp her authority on the match, there was no looking back. The second set was more straightforward with the American dictating the proceedings.

Giorgi staged a quick turnaround against Cornet to avoid going to a third set. The Italian's serve let her down a bit as she coughed up seven double faults. However, her ground game was on point, using lots of spin to move her opponent all over the court.

Giorgi and Pegula's last three matches have gone the distance, though the American had the last laugh in all of them. The hard-hitting Italian does give her opponent a tough time, but has fallen short of scoring a much-needed win against her.

Pegula's consistent gameplay usually helps her get over the finish line against Giorgi. History is likely to repeat itself, with the World No. 3 handing the Italian yet another defeat.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes