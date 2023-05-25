French Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins preview

Pegula at the 2023 Italian Open.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula will take on compatriot Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2023 French Open.

Pegula started her clay swing by competing on the green clay at the Charleston Open. She made it to the semifinals, where she lost to Belinda Bencic in two tight sets. The American then arrived in Europe to compete on the red dirt and reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, going down to Veronika Kudermetova in a three-set tussle.

Pegula suffered a surprise second-round loss at the Italian Open, losing to fellow American Taylor Townsend in three sets. Alongside Coco Gauff, she also reached the doubles final in Madrid and Rome, but the duo were unable to lay their hands on the winner's trophy.

Collins hasn't competed that much this year. Her only tournament on clay was the Charleston Open, in which she lost to Shelby Rogers in the first round. She did go on to win the doubles title there with Desirae Krawczyk by defeating the top-seeded duo of Ena Shibahara and Guiliana Olmos.

Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

The two have faced off twice at the WTA level, with Pegula winning both of those encounters to lead 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent contest at the 2023 Miami Open in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 Miami Open.

Both are former quarterfinalists at the French Open and have notched up other decent results on clay as well. However, Collins arrives in Paris rather unprepared with hardly any matches under her belt.

Pegula, on the other hand, has had some good results in the lead-up to the tournament. When they faced off earlier this year in Miami, the World No. 3 dominated her countrywoman in the first set, but the second set was a competitive affair.

Pegula managed to come out on top back then and the result is likely to be similar this time around. Collins hasn't been at her best this season, with her serving woes and inconsistent ground game. Her backhand hasn't been doing enough damage and it used to be her go-to weapon of choice to bother her opponents.

Pegula has the tools to counter Collins' firepower quite well. Given her consistency and combined with her opponent's lack of match play, the World No. 3 will be favored to make a winning start in Paris.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

