French Open 2023: Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: Sunday, June 4

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Khachanov is into the second week.

Eleventh seed Karen Khachanov takes on Italian Lorenzo Sonego as a place in the French Open quarterfinals beckons.

World No. 11 Khachanov faced a stern challenge from Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis in the third round. The Russian was sublime in the first two sets, dropping only five games before Kokkinakis reduced arrears by taking the third set.

The Australian had the chance to force a decider but squandered the chance to serve out at 5-4. Khachanov took full advantage, saving a set point before recovering from 4-2 down in the ensuing tiebreak to seal victory in 16 minutes shy of four hours.

The 27-year-old, in the process, brought up his 20th win at Roland Garros as he improved to 22-10 on the season.

Meanwhile, the 48th-ranked Sonego produced one of the best performances of his career against World No. 7 Andrey Rublev. The Russian took a commanding two-set lead before Sonego fought back to reduce arrears.

Sonego then forced a decider by taking the fourth set in a tiebreak. He rode his momentum to bring up his first sixth top-10 win. It was his first victory against a top-20 player in seven Grand Slam outings as he improved to 2-1 against Rublev.

The 28-year-old is now 15-13 on the season and 8-4 at Roland Garros, returning to the fourth round for the first time in three years.

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Khachanov has won two of his three meetings with Sonego, including their last clash at the Italian Masters first round four years ago in three sets. The pair have split their two claycourt meetings.

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Karen Khachanov Lorenzo Sonego

The odds will be updated when they release.

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Sonego is eyeing another big scalp.

Both Khachanov and Sonego are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and also move well.

Khachanov, though, takes the edge because of his superior consistency, experience, and pedigree, especially on clay. The Russian is 59-44 on the surface but hasn't won a title yet. Sonego, meanwhile, is 45-42, winning one title.

Sonego will look to build on his upset win over Rublev with another seeded scalp. Khachanov, though, should take the win as he eyes a return to the Roland Garros last eight for the first time in four years.

Pick: Khachanov in four sets

