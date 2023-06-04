French Open 2023: Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: June 6, 2023

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Karolina Muchova has advanced to the quarter-finals at the 2023 French Open

Karolina Muchova is set to face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open on Tuesday.

Muchova has had a remarkable journey in Paris so far, ousting 8th seed Maria Sakkari, Nadia Podoroska, 27th seed Irina-Camelia Begu, and Elina Avanesyan in the preceding rounds. She has only dropped one set in the tournament so far, during her second round clash against Podoroska.

World No. 43 Muchova eased past Avanesyan, 6-4, 6-3, to book her place in the last eight.

Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, has also made her way to the quarterfinals with an equally impressive record. She defeated Linda Fruhvirtova, 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova, 24th seed Anastasia Potapova, and 28th seed Elise Mertens.

World No. 333 Pavlyuchenkova recorded a hard-fought come-from-behind win over Mertens in the fourth round, 3-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-3.

With both players demonstrating strong form, the upcoming quarterfinal promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

The French Open 2023 quarterfinal will be the fourth meeting between Karolina Muchova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Pavlyuchenkova leads the head-to-head 2-1, having triumphed at the 2019 Kremlin Cup semifinals and the 2021 Madrid Open semifinals. Muchova beat Pavlyuchenkova for the first time at Wimbledon 2021.

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

The 2023 French Open quarterfinal clash between Karolina Muchova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova should be keenly contested.

Muchova, having only dropped one set in the tournament so far, has demonstrated her stellar form on the red dirt. Her triumphs against Maria Sakkari and Irina-Camelia Begu are a testament to her tenacity and resilience.

Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, holds a slight advantage in their head-to-head record, suggesting she can stifle Muchova's momentum.

Muchova, who has displayed incredible form at the French Open so far, appears to have the edge in the matchup.

Pick: Karolina Muchova to edge out Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a thrilling three-setter.

