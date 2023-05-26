French Open 2023: Lorenzo Musetti vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Lorenzo Musetti vs Mikael Ymer

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Lorenzo Musetti vs Mikael Ymer preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2023 Italian Open.

Lorenzo Musetti and Mikael Ymer are set for a first-round showdown at the 2023 French Open.

Musetti scored an upset win over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic en route to the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost to compatriot Jannik Sinner in straight sets later on. The 21-year-old went a step further at the Barcelona Open, making it to the semifinals where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

Musetti's good run of form fizzled out at the Madrid Open as he crashed out of the tournament without winning a match. He performed better in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open, reaching the fourth round before losing to Tsitsipas yet again.

Ymer, meanwhile, pulled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters due to an injury. His first event of the clay swing was a Challenger tournament, where he made it to the last eight. He then returned to the ATP tour to compete at the Lyon Open.

Ymer knocked out home favorite Richard Gasquet in the first round and faced another Frenchman, Arthur Fils, in the next round. Towards the end of the first set, the Swede got in an argument with the umpire over a line call and lost his cool. He struck the umpire's chair in anger, earning him a swift default for his unruly behavior.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

Musetti leads Ymer 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 ABN AMRO Open in three sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Mikael Ymer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti -450 +1.5 (-1000) Over 33.5 (-120) Mikael Ymer +320 -1.5 (+475) Under 33.5 (-115)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Mikael Ymer at the 2023 Adelaide International 2.

After an unsavory exit from the Lyon Open, Ymer will be keen to get back on track with some wins at the French Open. While his results in the build-up to the claycourt Major have been underwhelming, he has performed decently in Paris, with back-to-back third-round appearances over the last two years.

Musetti, on the other hand, had a rather successful clay swing so far. His best result at a Major remains his fourth-round showing at the French Open a couple of years ago. The Italian's backhand is quite potent on the surface and could put Ymer in a spot of bother.

Armed with a good serve and effective baseline game, Ymer is capable of giving opponents ranked higher than him a tough fight. However, with just four wins from 22 matches against top-20 players, the Swede often falls short of scoring an upset win.

Ymer has had a good run at the French Open the last couple of years, but Musetti is likely to send him packing early this time around.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in four sets.

