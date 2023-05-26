French Open 2023: Petra Kvitova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Petra Kvitova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Petra Kvitova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview

Petra Kvitova will open her 2023 French Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Elisabetta Cocchiaretto on Sunday, May 28.

Kvitova, the 10th seed at this year's tournament, comes into the tournament with virtually no match practice on the red dirt. The Czech, who staged a surprise run in Miami en route to a stellar 30th Tour-level title, has been sidelined for the past few weeks due to a foot injury.

Having lost the only match she played on clay to Jule Neimeier in Madrid, Kvitova will be keen to bounce back. Luckily for her, she did look close to her vintage best during the Sunshine Double — where she also made the Indian Wells quarterfinal besides winning in Miami.

Cocciaretto at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023.

Cocciaretto, meanwhile, also started the season on a solid note — reaching the summit clash in Hobart. Her results since have been mixed, but she did play a few good matches on clay including a tight three-set loss to Paula Badosa.

A strong clay courter, Cocciaretto proved her mettle in San Luis by lifting her second WTA 125K title. A six-time winner of ITF, on her favorite clay each time, she could well ask a few questions of Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head

Petra Kvitova and Elisabetta Cocciaretto have never crossed paths on tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Kvitova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Petra Kvitova -130 -1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-140) Elisabetta Cocciaretto +100 +1.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Petra Kvitova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction

Kvitova reached the semifinals at the 2020 French Open.

This first-round matchup will pit Kvitova's power against Cocciaretto's defensive prowess and retrieving abilities.

Cocciaretto gave a glimpse of her abilities as a classic counterpuncher in her match against Paula Badosa in Madrid. The Italian has the ability to hang around in rallies long enough to frustrate her opponents into overpressing — a strategy that can work wonders against a sometimes-mercurial Kvitova.

A lot will depend on the Czech's fitness level, especially given the injury scare. Footwork is key to Kvitova setting up her big shots and she will need to be at her sharpest in the department.

Cocciarreto will look to test the waters early and exploit any gaps in her opponent's movement. But if fully fit, Kvitova could use this match-up to slowly discover the range on her serve and groundstrokes. If she manages that, there's only so many that the Italian can put back in court.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in two tight sets.

