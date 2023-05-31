French Open 2023: Peyton Stearns vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs (9) Daria Kasatkina

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Date: Friday, June 2

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Peyton Stearns vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Daria Kasatkina

In a highly anticipated third-round encounter at the 2023 French Open, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina will face off against American Peyton Stearns on Friday.

A formidable player on clay, Kasatkina has had a commendable run to this stage, besting Jule Niemeier and Markéta Vondroušová in the first two rounds with an identical scoreline of 6-3, 6-4. Her pre-Roland Garros clay court season saw her reach the Round of 16 at both Madrid and Italian Open.

On the other hand, Stearns reached the quarterfinals of the Morocco Open before bowing out to the second seed Sloane Stephens. At the French Open, she made a huge statement by defeating Jeļena Ostapenko in a gripping three-set encounter with a scoreline of 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, in the second round.

While Kasatkina's semifinal appearance at Roland Garros last year gives her an edge in terms of experience, Stearns' aggressive playing style promises to make this match an engaging battle on the red clay.

Peyton Stearns vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Peyton Stearns and Daria Kasatkina have never faced off in their careers before. The third round of the French Open 2023 will be their first encounter.

Peyton Stearns vs Daria Kasatkina odds



Peyton Stearns vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Peyton Stearns 2023 French Open

Daria Kasatkina and Peyton Stearns have proved their mettle on clay, although Kasatkina's clay-court credentials are more substantial, including a previous Roland Garros semifinals run.

Kasatkina is a sturdy performer on the red dirt and hasn't dropped a set in her two matches so far. Despite being new to this stage, Stearns has had her share of highlights this season, with her impressive win over Ostapenko marking a significant turning point.

Stearns’ powerful game could certainly push Kasatkina, but given the Russian's recent consistency and her experience on clay, she will be the favorite heading into Friday's contest.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to edge out a hard-fought victory, potentially in three sets.

