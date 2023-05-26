French Open 2023: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Yibing Wu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Yibing Wu

Date: Sunday, May 28

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Yibing Wu preview

Bautista Agut

Nineteenth seed Roberto Bautista Agut opens his French Open campaign against China's Yibing Wu.

World No. 23 Bautista Agut has had an underwhelming 11-13 start to the season, coming off an opening-round exit in Rome and the third round in Madrid. The 35-year-old Spaniard has gone 3-5 on European clay in 2023, losing in the opening round in Rome and Estoril.

After making the Adelaide 2 final at the start of the year, Bautista Agut made the second week at the Australian Open. His form, though, has nosedived since then, losing in the opening round in six of his next ten stops.

The Spaniard has a 17-9 record at Roland Garros, where he has made the second week twice (2016-17). He reached the second round last year before losing to Henrik Laaksonen.

Meanwhile, the 59th-ranked Wu is enjoying a breakout campaign, moving to the cusp of the top 50 after winning his first singles title in Dallas earlier this year. He dropped to 10-7 on the season, conceding his Geneva quarterfinal match to Alexander Zverev while trailing 4-1.

The 23-year-old is now 3-4 on European clay in 2023 ahead of his Roland Garros debut.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Yibing Wu head-to-head

The two players haven't clashed before, so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Yibing Wu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Roberto Bautista Agut Yibing Wu

The odds will be updated when they release.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Yibing Wu prediction

Wu is making his Roland Garros debut.

Both Bautista Agut and Wu look to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar gamestyles - powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, the Spaniard takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay. Bautista Agut has been a solid performer on the surface, going 93-67, winning two titles. In stark contrast, Wu is 3-4 on the surface - with all three wins coming this year - two of them in Geneva this week.

Considering the wide disparity in experience and claycourt pedigree, Bautista Agut should take the win.

Pick: Bautista Agut in four sets

