French Open 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Sebastian Korda vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Sebastian Korda vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Korda at the 2023 Italian Open.

Americans Sebastian Korda and Mackenzie McDonald are set to square off in the first round of the 2023 French Open.

Following an injury sustained at the Australian Open, Korda was out of commission for three months. He made his comeback at the Madrid Open and lost his opener against Hugo Grenier in two tight sets.

Korda was unable to turn things around at the Italian Open. Up against Roman Safiullin in the second round after a first-round bye, he lost to the Russian in straight sets. The young American now arrives in Paris without any wins under his belt during the clay season.

McDonald competed in five tournaments during the clay swing, including one at the Challenger level. The 28-year old failed to win a single match during this period. His only wins on clay came in the doubles event. Teaming up with Frances Tiafoe at the Italian Open, the duo made it to the quarterfinals.

Sebastian Korda vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Sebastian Korda vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda -225 +1.5 (-450) Over 36.5 (-110) Mackenzie McDonald +170 -1.5 (+275) Under 36.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Italian Open.

Korda started the year on a strong note, but health issues have completely derailed his season. His last win was in January. McDonald was having a decent time until March and has been in terrible form since then.

Neither player has won a match on clay this year. In a way they got lucky by drawing each other in the first round as at least one of them will end their losing skid this way.

Korda's troubles can be attributed to his injury. He played at a decent level in both of his recent losses and perhaps with a bit more match play, he could've even won those encounters.

Nothing has worked for McDonald during this clay season, but he'll be hoping to turn things around at the French Open. He made it to the third round here last year, so he's not a complete novice on the surface, despite his recent results.

Korda is the better player on clay, so the odds are stacked in his favor. Combined with McDonald's dip in form, the 22-year old will fancy his chances of scoring a win over his fellow American.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in four sets.

