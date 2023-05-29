French Open 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Stan Wawrinka vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Wawrinka is through to the second round at Roland Garros.

Stan Wawrinka takes on wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis for a place in the French Open third round.

The 89th-ranked Wawrinka survived a real scare from veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas before escaping through five sets to extend his perfect record against the Spaniard to 8-0.

The 2015 champion looked in control of proceedings when he took a seemingly commanding two-set lead. However, the left-handed Vinolas extended the contest by taking the third set on a tie-break. The Spaniard then conceded only one game as a decider ensued.

To his credit, Wawrinka reasserted his ascendancy by bringing up the 30th five-set victory of his career - the most among active players after Novak Djokovic (37) and Marin Cilic (34). The 38-year-old Swiss is now 13-10 on the season as he improved to 45-16 at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka said after the win:

“I had some opportunities in the third set to maybe find a way to finish. I couldn't. I think he's always been a tough player to play, especially when he's in his good rhythm. For me, it was important to stay focused on what I wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, World No. 108 Kokkinakis improved to 10-8 on the season by upsetting 20th seed Dan Evans in straight sets.

In the process, the 27-year-old improved to 3-3 at Roland Garros, with his two other wins coming eight years ago before losing to eventual finalist Novak Djokovic in the third round.

Stan Wawrinka vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Stan Wawrinka vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stan Wawrinka Thanasi Kokkinakis

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stan Wawrinka vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Kokkinakis won at Roland Garros for the first time in eight years.

Both Wawrinka and Kokkinakis are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, the 2015 champion takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on clay - where he has won 190 matches and seven titles. Meanwhile, Kokkinakis is only 6-11 on the surface.

Wawrinka could be a bit exhausted after his 4.5-hour marathon in the first round, but Kokkinakis' relative inexperience on clay means the 2015 champion should take the win.

Pick: Wawrinka in four sets

Poll : 0 votes