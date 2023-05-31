French Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Date: Friday, June 2

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the French Open

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Diego Schwartzman in the third round of the 2023 French Open on Friday.

Tsitsipas entered the clay-court Major after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Italian Open. Seeded fifth in the tournament, the Greek was up against Jiri Vesely in the first round and won the first two sets 7-5, 6-3. The Czech showed some resistance in the third and won it 6-4 before the World No. 5 took the fourth 7-6(7) to book his place in the second round.

Tsitsipas faced Roberto Carballes Baena in his next match and won the opening set 6-3. The second set was tightly contested, but he won it via a tiebreak before taking the third 6-2 to reach the third round of the French Open.

World No. 95 Diego Schwartzman faced 32nd seed Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the opening round of the clay-court Major and found himself two sets down. However, he bounced back strongly to win the next three sets 6-2, 6-0, 6-4, and reach the second round.

Here, the Argentine faced Nuno Borges and won a tight opening set 7-6(3). Schwartzman gained momentum and took the next two sets 6-4, 6-3, to seal his place in the third round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Tsitsipas currently leads 4-2 in the head-to-head against Schwartzman. The last meeting between the two took place at the 2022 Laver Cup, with the Greek winning 6-2, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -900 -1.5 (-400) Over 34.5 (-110) Diego Schwartzman +525 +1.5 (+260) Under 34.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Schwartzman is capable of putting up a fight against the Greek if he is at his best.

Tsitsipas has been very dominant on his first serve so far during the French Open, serving 18 aces and winning 117 out of 146 points (80.1%). He also hit 104 winners while producing 59 unforced errors.

The Greek has excellent movement on clay and looks to dictate points from the baseline. However, he will have to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

Schwartzman hasn't been as effective on his first serve as Tsitsipas but has won 62.67% of points (94 out of 150). He has produced 62 winners but has also made 82 unforced errors. The Argentine cannot afford to make too many errors against someone of the Tsitsipas' quality.

Schwartzman is a fine counterpuncher but can also go on the offensive when needed. He plays his best tennis on clay and is capable of giving Tsitsipas a run for his money. However, considering Tsitsipas' impressive form in recent months, he is likely to come out on top and reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

