French Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Tsitsipas is off and running at Roland Garros.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain for a place in the French Open third round.

The 2021 finalist opened his campaign for a maiden Grand Slam title with a rather hard-fought win over Jiri Vesely on Sunday. Tsitsipas looked on course for a routine win when he led by two sets 7-5, 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

However, a late break in the third set allowed Vesely to reduce arrears. The left-hander then squandered four set points in the fourth set tiebreak as Tsitsipas survived to live another day. The World No. 5 is now 28-8 on the season and 19-6 at Roland Garros.

After the match, Tsitsipas acknowledged the challenge posed by Vesely and said:

“He was a difficult obstacle today. I won’t lie. He gave me a hard time. I’m happy I overcame it in such a fashion. I was able to bounce back from all those difficulties that were being thrown at me constantly. Today’s win is very important for me.”

Meanwhile, the 57th-ranked Carballes Baena saw off Emilio Nava in straight sets to improve to 14-12 on the season and 5-6 at Roland Garros. He also reached the second round of the tournament last year.

Five of his wins this year have come at Marrakech, where he won his second career singles title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Tsitsipas won his lone meeting with Carballes Baena in the 2018 Estoril quarterfinals, triumphing in a third-set tiebreak after dropping the opener.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Roberto Carballes Baena

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Carballes Baena is into the second round.

Both Tsitsipas and Carballes Baena are quintessential baseliners. The Greek, though, takes the edge because of his superior experience, pedigree, and consistency, especially on clay. He has a 91-29 record on the surface, winning four titles.

Tsitsipas has a big serve, powerful shots off either flank, good movement, and a signature single-handed backhand that can wreak havoc. Carballes Baena, by contrast, has more modest attributes but is no mug on clay, owning a 69-68 record and two titles.

Tsitsipas blasted 57 winners past Vesely in his Roland Garros opener and won 83% of first-serve points. He will fancy his chances of replicating similar numbers as he pursues a maiden Grand Slam title in Paris.

If he does so, he could be the new World No. 1 if Carlos Alcaraz doesn't go beyond the third round and Daniil Medvedev falls before the semifinals.

Pick: Tsitsipas in four sets

Poll : 0 votes